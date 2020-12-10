News

Post-UTME: Anger, confusion over fate of hundreds of UNIBEN students

The hope of thousands of prospective students seeking admission into the University in Benin (UNIBEN) as their university of first choice seemed to have been dashed following the collapse of the institution’s Central Server yesterday, shortly after the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (post-UTME). This was as investigations by New Telegraph revealed that the server had collapsed after the all-important post- UME exercise when the candidates had all left the campus and venue of the screening exercise on Tuesday.

It was gathered that youths in Ugbowo, host community of the university who engaged in a bloody clash had cut off the main power source supplying electricity to the entire university complex. The authorities of the university yesterday announced that the collapse of its internet server in a terse Short Messaging Service (SMS) sent to parents and the students yesterday, which directed the affected candidates, who came from all parts of the country to write the examination, to return to the university for another test.

The SMS on the university platform reads: “If you know anyone that wrote post-UTME exam today, 8th December 2020 @ict hall Ugbowo, tell the person to come back from any state or city he or she is. The UNIBEN server failed for applicants that wrote 9am &10.30am. Authorities have tried their best to call some students, but their phone off. Tell your loved ones…

