Post-UTME: UNILAG, candidates differ over complaints

Barrage of complaints have continued to trail the conduct of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) ongoing 2020/2021Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) aptitude test. This is as some candidates faulted the conduct of the online examination, which commenced on February 15 for candidates seeking admission into the university.

A candidate residing in Abuja, however, told Saturday Telegraph that she could not write the examination due to the poor connection owing to webcam error. “On February 15, which was my examination day, the connection was bad and it was really difficult logging in. Already I have sent a mail but they have not given me another date for the examination, as they only demanded for me details,” the candidate recalled. Another candidate, who also bemoaned the exercise, recounted that as he logged in on Wednesday, he was logged out immediately and thus could not write the examination.

“I called and sent a mail, but they later replied and gave me a new date, which is the last day of the examination,” he said. Similarly, another candidate who was supposed to write the examination on Thursday, February 18 by 10am complained that she could not gain access to the portal, and that the university had not replied to her mail in order to reschedule or reassign her a new date to write her examination. However, a source in the university Admission Office said the fault was from the candidates, saying: “The problems were not from the university portal, but from the candidates.”

Though, the source, which noted there was no way there won’t be one or two exceptional cases since there is no system that is 100 per cent perfect, said that some 35 candidates that could not write the examination due to onexercise, the conduct of the examination had been so far successful.

“Except on Monday, which was the first day of the examination, 1,600 candidates wrote the examination. This was done purposely to test the exercise. This was after 3,000 candidates have been writing the examination daily from Tuesday,” the source added. According to the source, some 35 candidates who problem or the other were rescheduled. While stressing that all the processes were being recorded, the source also hinted that from the available statistics on the conduct of the could not write the examination due to one problem or the other were rescheduled. Meanwhile, a piece of information on https:// unilag.edu.ng, tagged: “Important Notice to Post- UTME candidates with complaints,” said: “This is to inform all post-UTME candidates with complaints about their examination that they should check their email addresses for response from the Admission Office.”

