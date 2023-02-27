Posting of fake results recipe for post-election crisis –FHQ

As Nigerians await the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly election, the Force Headquarters (FHQ), has warned politicians and their supporters against circulating fake results on social media. A statement, yesterday, by the ForcePublic RelationsOfficer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the development has the potential of instigating post-election violence “The Nigeria Police has observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake elections results on social mediaandothernewsplatforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the In- dependentNational Electoral Commission (INEC). “The Police has perceived this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos. “Weregard thisasadisservice, unpatriotic, and a disinformation. TheNigeriaPolice hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/ fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable. “The NPF urges Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those who are billed to go to the polls today are requested to be orderly and law-abiding as we have re-enforcedoursecuritystrategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections”, Adejobi said.
