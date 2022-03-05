Postponement of convention not sign of crisis in APC –Akande

As the Nigerian Senate granted total autonomy to the 774 local governments in Nigeria, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Victor Oluwasegun Akande, has said that this would not stop the state houses of assembly from supervising them. In this interview with Oladipupo Awojobi, Akande, representing Ojo Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, added that as a progressive, the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would continue to work for the progress of the party. Excerpts..

The Nigerian Senate has just granted total autonomy to the local governments, what is your take on this?

Local government autonomy has been since 2018, it will help development in the local government. They are freeing them from the aprons of the governors.

What of the assembly?

They cannot take them away from the assembly because we have an oversight function to perform on them. Whether they like it or not the local governments are our creation, so they cannot escape from us. Despite the autonomy, they would still come back to us. We must know how much they collect from the Federal Government and their revenues as well as how they spend them.

For a state like Lagos with 37 LCDAs, what is going to happen with the autonomy as money would be going directly to the local governments?

There is no issue at all because Lagos State leads and others follow. We have a template and they have been working on that. The local governments will go there, collect the money, come down to the local government and carry all the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) along, earmark money for them and they will give account later

Does it mean there is no financial autonomy for the local governments?

There is no issue about that, they already have a template on how to share their money. The state house of assembly still has oversight over them because we created them. We are not tampering with their finances. I am representing the people and I must know how you spend the money allocated to you for development purposes. There was a case that was judged by Lord Denning, when he was 100 years old and he said “you cannot put something on nothing, it would definitely collapse.” We are not touching their money, we just want them to tell us how they spend it.

Your party ought to have had its convention on February 26, but it was postponed to March 26 and there seems to be a lot of interests at play. Would you say the party would come out united after the convention?

Tell me a party that does not have its own problem or a family that does not have its own internal crisis. The APC is a very big party, and it’s a must that there must be some bickerings. When it happens, they have internal mechanism to resolve them. By the time we come out of the convention, you would see what would end it. Nobody wants to lose, I might not be happy with the situation of things, but nobody wants to lose. Everybody is free to have ambition. If we are entering into an election period, everybody would have an ambition. When elections are coming there would be different views and interests.

By the time elections are over everybody would talk to each other and they would be united. When you go into a convention, you are either adding more or there would deductions. You might be adding more in some areas and you have deductions in some areas. You win some and you lose some, which does not mean that shifting the convention is because of many crises in the party.

There is time for everything, if we are still within time then we are in order. Until when we are out of time, that is when we can say there is crisis. But now, we are in order. What gives you the impression that the party was not waiting for some things to happen before the convention holds.

But, why is it that the party has not been able to resolve the issue of parallel congresses in some states despite the Abdullahi Adamu committee?

You are the one that feels the committee did not achieve anything. The issues that arose due to the state congresses are normal in all ramifications because everybody has interests and people would be aggrieved. If the party now comes up with a committee, then they should be commended for that. Would you say they are stupid to do that? The committee must have come up with one observation or the other and it is now left for the leadership to review the report or set up another committee to work on that. There are processes to follow.

The National Leader of your party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wants to be President of Nigeria, and we have seen others coming out from the South; what do you think would happen if he is not given the ticket when he even said he would get dirty?

He didn’t say he would fight dirty. He said they would throw different types of tantrums that he was ready for all of them. He said he was ready to take the dirt that might be thrown at him. Don’t quote him out of context. Go into a piggery and you would see that you must be ready to be dirty, which was what he said.

What would happen if Tinubu is not given the ticket?

He is a progressive, his thinking is not the way you think and it is not the way most of the people that call themselves leaders think. Rauf Aregbesola started saying what he was saying, when Tinubu was quoted out of context and he said he always makes plans for betrayals and he has plans for forgiveness. AsiwajuTinubu is a progressive and he will not retrogress.

Do you think Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done well to be given a second term?

Definitely, he has done well.

Would he be given a second term?

Yes, what do you expect when someone has done well, he should be rewarded.

Could you give us an insight into the new bill on Lagos State Enforcement Training Institute, which your committee on judiciary worked on?

Lagos State House of Assembly is always proactive and we are at the forefront of good legislation. Before you make a bill that can become law, definitely you would test the ground whether it will work or not. It is not a new creation because we have been testing the ground before we worked on the Lagos State Enforcement Training Institute Bill. Now it is incumbent on the state house of assembly and the executive to work on it. We have different enforcement agencies in different ministries. We have the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNC), we have the task force, and others. We send them out to the Police College for training and we feel that we should have a standardised institute where the law enforcers can be trained with modern day training of law enforcement agents. It is not just for the protection of lives and properties alone, we are talking of various law enforcers. They have different functions and objectives. We looked into the law of various agencies and came out with a module and curriculum that will help them to be effective and be better enforcers, and be in tandem with the modern day enforcers. The beauty is that the institute has the power to coopt experts to come and train these people in the institute. They can equally solicit help of professional experts outside the country and bring them here to train them and retrain them or they can go there for training. We want to have something of our own or even call on the police force to train them. If we need the police to train them, we can invite them to do so. But they will train them on the objectives of the agency.

There is a clause on human rights in the bill which states that if anyone wants to sue the institute he has to inform them, what do you say to that?

The aspect of the human right is a clause that before you institute any court case, you must give them 30 days notice and serve them with claims that include the relief you are seeking. It’s an agency and if everybody is allowed to start suing them indiscriminately they will not meet up with what they ought to do. Everyone would just take them to court, even the people they are training could take them to court. When you want to take an agency of the government to court, they have their own right. We have a clause that you must let them know that they have wronged you before you take them to court. They might decide that you should not go to court or you resolve the issue amicably. There is nothing wrong with amicable settlement. If I am convinced that I have wronged you I can tell you sorry and if you are not satisfied you can go to court. If I beg you after that and you do not want to listen it would be on record. We are protecting them from unnecessary litigations. You cannot take the army or police to court just like that.

What section protects the people you want to train and the experts?

There is protection for everybody. Even the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni said at the public hearing that you don’t classify all doctors as incompetent due to frequent medical malpractices. He said that law enforcement officers are also humans and vulnerable to mistakes like others. But their protection is already in their extant laws. They have to follow the rules and regulations of the institute; once they are in the institute, they become students.

Are we now saying that with this, the excesses of law enforcement agents would be reduced?

When you don’t train people, you are bound to have shenanigans and see a lot of uncertainties on obeying the laws. In a situation, where you attach their promotion to the training you will have a better enforcer. As an official of LASTMA, if I don’t know their rules and regulations, do I know my rights, the dos and donts as well as the limitations? So, we will train them according to the law that established them.

