Potatoes can help you lose weight – Study

A new study has shown that eating potatoes doesn’t increase the risk for diabetes, but can actually help consumers lose weight. Results of the study is published in the ‘Journal of Medicinal Food’. According to researchers at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center (PBRC) at Louisiana State University, potatoes are filled with important nutrients and packed with health benefits.

“We demonstrated that contrary to common belief, potatoes do not negatively affect blood glucose levels,” said Candida Rebello, a registered dietitian and assistant professor at Pennington Biomedical who was coinvestigator of the study.

“People tend to eat the same weight of food regardless of calorie content in order to feel full. “By eating foods with a heavier weight that are low in calories, you can easily reduce the number of calories you consume.” Potatoes are a nutrientdense food so by replacing some meat with potatoes in their diet, the study participants ate less and found themselves feeling fuller, quicker.

