Potatoes could hold key to cancer drugs – Study

A new study has found that potatoes, tomatoes and aubergines could hold the key to beating cancer. The Polish researchers behind the research also said studies have suggested that glycoalkaloids, naturally occurring chemicals also found in peppers, goji berries and huckleberries, possess some cancer-fighting properties.

Results of the findings, is published in the Frontiers in Pharmacology,. And they think bioactive compounds in vegetables can also help patients dodge the brutal side effects of existing treatments. Although hugely successful at killing cancer cells, chemotherapy can trigger an array of unpleasant side effects like hair loss, nausea and fatigue.

This is because the drugs inadvertently kill healthy cells elsewhere in the body, alongside targeting the cancerous ones. Magdalena Winkiel, of Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań in Poland, and colleagues said this made it worth re-examining the properties of medicinal plants. Her team reviewed the evidence on glycoalkaloids — compounds abundant in the Solanacease family of plants, which includes potatoes, tomatoes and aubergines.

