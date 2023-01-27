Potency of PVCs

T he trouble with Nigeria has festered beyond leadership failure as diagnosed in the early eighties by our late literary icon, Chinua Achebe. It now includes failure of followership. By failure of followership, I am pointing at the condemnation of both the shortcomings and excesses of leaders as well as the reluctance of the Nigerian citizenry to hold their leaders and managers of public trusts at various levels of governance to account. For inexplicable reasons, Nigerian masses have become so compromised that one often finds them cheering at public servants and service providers even when they are perpetrating crimes, injustices and wrongs or deviating from their mandates.

A friend who monitored reactions of Nigerian air passengers to their flight cancellations by Nigerian airlines remarked that Nigerians have conditioned themselves to difficulties; and I am unable to dispute that statement. The result of this is that Nigerian leaders have become stronger than Nigerian institutions.

Hiding under the non-justifiability of the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy as enacted in section 6(c) of the 1999 CFRN (as amended), leaders in Nigeria have gradually and serially abandoned their duties to the people. Nigeria as a corporate entity now thrives more on the patience and ‘passive resilience’ of the Nigerian masses that have little or no hope on the government for delivery of good governance.

In Nigeria, individuals now provide social amenities and services they need like education, power, security, water, healthcare and so on. This oddity and more has made the people develop general apathy in the democratic processes of choosing leadership otherwise known as elections. Studies of voter turnout in all the elections held in Nigeria since this Fourth Republic show that with a voting population of close to 90 million voters, most elec-tions in Nigeria since this Fourth Republic, which commenced in 1999, have witnessed less than 50% voter turnouts! In fact, voter apathy has increased so much that in the just concluded Anambra State gubernatorial election, only about 5% of the voting population of the state elected the governor!

The Anambra example is not an isolated case. There are similar or worse case scenarios in Lagos, Abia, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa and other states of the federation; and this has rendered Nigeria’s democracy as abnormal because it is characterized by minority decisions or ‘minority rule’. However, the resent #EndSARS and other protests as well as agitations witnessed across the country are convincing signs that the patience and resilience of Nigerian masses have been stretched to breaking points and that Nigeria can no longer stand on the singular and anomalous ground of the masses’ passive resilience.

In the same vein, the agitations, more than anything, expose the necessity of responsible government in any given society. Even though yields of the #EndSARS and other protests/agitations across the country have not been commensurate with the energies and resources invested in them, they have shown that Nigerians are repositories of great strength and resources which if well-harnessed and properly invested could revive Nigeria’s institutions; make Nigerian leaders accountable and more responsible; and rekindle civil interest and vigilance on governance. These will, no doubt, set Nigeria on trajectories of enthralling development and prosperity.

Considering the queer presages to the recent Osun and Anambra state gubernatorial elections, the fact that people braved the odds to come out to vote; and the ultimate results of the elections are worth celebrating as pointers to the importance of effective participation in the electoral process.

Above all, the results of Osun and Anambra gubernatorial elections prove that the Permanent Voter Card (PVC), is a potent weapon through which the Nigerian society, nay any given society, can be re-engineered or reinvented through the enthronement of the will of the people as well as desired leadership!

This is enough to say that through effective use of the PVC by all the registered voters in Nigeria, the objectives of genuine agitations aggregated in rule of law, good governance, restructuring, devolution of power, enhanced revenue derivation formulae, equity and fair play can be achieved by electing into positions of authority those who believe in those principles or causes.

The Osun and Anambra democratic revolutions were made possible through the channelling of a tinge of the people’s energy and resources to the civil weapon called permanent voters card. It worked that same way elsewhere. Now that Nigeria has been reduced to her ghost by poor leadership; the resilience of the masses taut from overstretch; and all other agitations are not paying off, common sense demands that in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Nigerians should channel their humongous energy through the effective bloodless weapon of the PVC to bring the positive changes or reforms they yearn for by participating actively in elections and thereafter activating civic vigilance to monitor the activities of the managers of public trust. The Osun and Anambra elections proved the obdurate potency of the PVC. Nigerians are hereby called upon to stop neglecting the PVC because it is the most civil and reliable one-all solution to the problems facing the Nigerian project.

