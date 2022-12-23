Sports

Potter insists World Cup ‘reset’ could help stuttering Chelsea

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chelsea coach Graham Potter said his side were suffering before the Premier League paused for the World Cup, but that the break can enable the players to have the reset they need.
After making an impressive start to life as Chelsea manager having succeeded Thomas Tuchel in September, Potter’s side have lost five of their last six in all competitions, including their last three league games.
Such form means Chelsea are eighth in the standings ahead of the visit of Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, eight points behind the top four.
“I think you have to go through moments sometimes – if you are honest we were suffering a little bit before the break in terms of the results weren’t what we wanted, performances weren’t so good either,” Potter told a news conference on Friday.
“Sometimes as a team you go through these periods. We went through one there and I could offer lots of explanations as to why but sometimes you have to accept they happen and you have to get through them and a break can help.
“Everyone can come back and reset and all the learning that has happened in that really intense period, you can consolidate and say ‘how do we go forward’ and that’s been really beneficial.”
Potters’ players who did take part in the World Cup have been given an extended break ahead of the Premier League’s return, putting the Chelsea boss in unchartered territory.
“We’ve used the time as best as we can – in the first few days, we had four players to work with so that brings its problems. It would have been ideal if we could play Bournemouth in a five-a-side,” he added.
“It’s not easy to get the balance right (with returning players), we’re all learning because it’s never happened before.
“You have to constantly evaluate and assess the players because you might get two or three months down the line and think you need to do something to refresh – because we don’t know the long-term effects of the World Cup. We’re confident we can prepare normally for the games coming up.”
Potter added defender Wesley Fofona has picked up another injury and will be missing for another few weeks, but said England full back Reece James, who missed the World Cup with a knee problem, is back in training.
*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

B’ball: Customs win Mark D Ball tourney

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria Customs were on Sunday night, crowned Champions of the 2022 Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Tournament, after inflicting a 61-55 defeat, on new Abuja franchaise Mo Heat, in the final of the Elite 8 tournament, played at the Indoor Sports Hall, located in Package B, of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.   D’Tigers […]
Sports

Ex-Germany striker Gómez goes out with a goal, promotion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Germany striker Mario Gómez retired from soccer on Sunday after scoring in his last game for Stuttgart. Gomez, who turns 35 in July, joked that he was in negotiations with Real Madrid and Barcelona before saying he had fulfilled his final wish. That was to help Stuttgart secure an immediate return to the […]
Sports

EPL: Newcastle, Man City draw six-goal thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

  English champions Manchester City produced a brilliant fightback as they came from 3-1 down to draw against Newcastle in a pulsating match at St James’ Park. Newcastle were two goals ahead after 54 minutes but Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scored within four minutes of each other to preserve City’s unbeaten start to their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica