Poultry: Dying in the wake of cash crunch

The recent revelation by the National President, Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria (PAN), Sunday Onallo-Akpa, that its members have incurred losses of more than N30 billion worth of over 15 million crates of eggs is a wake-up call for the regulatory authorities to intervene, Taiwo Hassan reports

Already, the country’s poultry sector has been inundated with challenges in the past and always found ways to overcome them. For instance, many poultry farmers faced the challenges of grain scarcity, inability to access animals feeds, outbreak of avian influenza, popularly known as bird flu, among others. No doubt, these numerous impediments in one way or the other have been inflicting negative impacts on the nation’s poultry sector, a setback that almost brought the sector down. But recently, many poultry sector farmers are now counting their losses over frustrations encountered as a result of the current cash crunch.

PAN’s position

In a well circulated press statement from the stable of PAN, last week, the association explained that its members had incurred more than N30 billion loss from over 15 million crates of eggs due to the effect of naira scarcity in the country. Its National President, Sunday Onallo-Akpa, said: “The poultry farmers in the country have lost over 15 million crates of eggs being unsold and are damaged, The average loss to the poultry industry as of this press release is in excess of over N30 billion.” Onallo-Akpa described the poultry industry in Nigeria as one of the most consolidated sub-sectors of Nigeria’s agriculture contributing about 25 per cent of the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employing over 25 million Nigerians. T he PAN said the poultry industry had been a major employer of labour and a great source of financial empowerment and livelihood for many families, especially women and youths. “The industry is completely private sector driven worth over N3 trillion,” he said, adding that it has been able to contribute to the local domestication of investments in the country. Onallo-Akpa, however, alerted that the poultry industry was on the verge of total collapse and extermination because of the negative and devastating consequences of the new currency policy on the industry. “The near absence of naira notes for Nigerians to make daily transactions have made businesses in the poultry industry more difficult. “Eggs being daily produced by poultry farmers since the first week of February 2023 till date have never been off-taken by 20 per cent because of the near absence and lack of the naira notes to buy basic food items and other necessary proteins like eggs and chickens,” the PAN President added.

Off-takers

He called for urgent intervention by the Federal Government to save the industry from imminent collapse just as he appealed to the government to mop up the eggs through the association for distribution to the most vulnerable old populations as part of the social investment support to Nigerians. “Encourage the Armed Forces in various peace keeping operations, the Nigerian Prisons, the Internally Displaced Persons and primary schools (school feeding programme) to be immediate offtakers of the eggs,” Onallo-Akpa stated.

Appeals for intervention

He also called on the Presidency to direct the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Directorate of Peace Keeping Operations of the Nigeria Armed Forces, the Social Investment Programme of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and Disaster Management to work with the association on how immediate reliefs can be extended to poultry farmers across the country to prevent the collapse of the poultry Industry. The PAN President also appealed to the government to make available direct grants and financial support to the industry through the association in special packages to be worked out by the government and the association.

Verge of collapse

According to him, the continued scarcity of naira has crashed many poultry business and the industry may collapse before the incoming administration takes over the government by May ending if nothing is done to salvage the situation. Precisely, the PAN boss pointed out that over 80 per cent of eggs that were laid since the first week of February this year by about 76 million commercial layers were not sold due to the inability of consumers to make purchases with cash. Onallo-Akpa alluded to the fact that most consumers of eggs and other poultry products often carried out cash transactions. “But what we are facing since February is that people have no access to cash. The wholesalers who buy at the farm-gate price are to retail these eggs to consumers or retailers. “But the consumers have no money to buy eggs; even when they have the money in their accounts, they don’t have cash to pay for it. This is because many of the poor masses don’t have the resources to buy a crate of eggs, which is 30 in the crate. “People pick five eggs, fry it for immediate consumption, while those who make tea and other light foods on the road, buy like half crates or at times 10 eggs, and these are based on cash transactions,” he stated.

“We have over 76 million commercial layers laying eggs on a daily basis. We also have breeders laying eggs on a daily basis. Now, if people have no cash, there’s no way they would buy day-old chicks and restock on their farms. This is because on daily basis you need money to buy feeds, medication and other important things. “And if you don’t get money, how will you buy all these things to keep these birds? Also, you know that egg is perishable. You can’t keep eggs for a maximum of 14 days, and unfortunately, this is a hot period. So if you are unable to sell these eggs in one week, they’ll go bad. “This is where the colossal amount of money involved in the unsold eggs and the damaged eggs come from. And if this continues in the next one month or before we get the new government, then every other poultry farmer will close shop,” he declared.

Bird flu outbreak

A constant reoccurrence in the country’s poultry sector has been the outbreak of avian influenza, popularly known as bird flu. Indeed, the ravaging bird flu has caused lots of bad investments for the poultry farmers as they will have to eliminate the affected birds in the process. While reacting to the outbreak of avian influenza last time, the Southwest Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Gideon Oluleye, appealed to the Federal Government to urgently compensate poultry farmers whose farms were ravaged by the outbreak of avian influenza, popularly known as bird flu. Oluleye made the plea while delivering a speech titled: “Sustaining the Nigerian poultry industry amidst global economic crisis,” in Abeokuta, Ogun State. In attendance were poultry farmers across the country and the Commissioners of Agriculture from the Southwest states – Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun and Oyo in a bid to chart the way forward to the country’s poultry sector. Specifically, the association insisted that the compensation was necessary for the farmers, to alleviate their sufferings and save the poultry industry from imminent collapse. Lamenting the huge losses recorded by farmers during the outbreak, Oluleye said hundreds of farmers lost their means of livelihood while several millions of naira were also lost. However, to help farmers grow their businesses and also contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country, Oluleye called on the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make more funds available for farmers. He said: “The poultry industry is a subsector of the Nigerian economy that provides direct and indirect employment to over 25 million people. As a result of this, we are urging the Nigerian government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and other levels of government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to give more funding to the sector, as the sector can generate huge employment opportunities for the jobless youths and earn foreign exchange for the country.” While speaking further, the PAN Southwest Chairman added: “Other reasons why the government must fund this sector the most are; the current built-in-inflation within the economy that has pushed up the cost of inputs, climate change, dwindling economy, internal security; and the Ukraine-Russian war, which has further taken its toll on the poultry subsector of the country. “All levels of government and the CBN should therefore budget more funding to the sector and subsidize the major inputs – maize and soya much more than they have been doing before and grant more loans in the long term to farmers in order to protect the sector from imminent collapse.”

Feeds crisis

Another major challenge facing the country’s poultry sector is the scarcity of animals feeds, especially non-availability of maize and its skyrocketing prices which was beyond Nigerian farmers’ limits. Amid this, the South West wing of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) called on the Federal Government to intervene in the ‘lingering grain crisis,’ stating that the incessant increase in the cost of grains is causing backwardness to the poultry sector. In fact, PAN which decried the acute scarcity of maize and soya bean, said that the poultry industry, worth billions of naira, may suffer a drastic collapse if the government does not salvage the situation. Chairman, South West PAN, Dr. Olabode Adetoyi, in a press statement, divulged that the acute scarcity and astronomical prices of soya bean and maize in the country threatened additional five million poultry jobs.

Last line

It’s really alarming seeing the protracted challenged in the country’s poultry sector due partly to cash crunch. Invariably, the cash scarcity is already worsening the challenge in the poultry sector, so it’s best for government to intervene in order to salvage it from going under.

