POV 6: Experts examine new digital pathways, technology, marketing art

It was a gathering of like minds, notably artists, art patrons, collectors, art aficionados, critics, legal practitioners among others, at the 6th Edition of ‘Point of View’.

 

Initiated by The Ben Enwonwu Foundation in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists and supported by Alliance Française /Mike Adenuga Centre Lagos, ‘Point of View’ (POV) is a monthly interdisciplinary talks platform that encourages artists’ professional development while canvasing for public- private funding for the visual arts.

 

Held at the serene Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, this edition themed ‘New Digital Pathways: Technology, Creating and Marketing Art’, provided a deeper understanding of how technological advancements like the Internet, social media, virtual and augmented reality, blockchain and cryptocurrencies have not only given rise to new forms of art including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) but have also disrupted the global art market.
In charting sustainable growth and predicting the future of the sector in Africa, the talks explored how institutions, art professionals and investors alike can embrace these new developments while exploring the legal implications of collecting.

 

POV 6 was a rich intellectual discourse as invited experts, drawing from their experiences, interrogated the theme ‘New Digital Pathways: Technology, Creating and Marketing Art’. Presentations and discussions revolved around the issues of “Advancements in Financial Technology: Tokenisation and Fractional Ownership of Art”, “Analytics, Blockchain Technology, Cryptocurrency: Predictions for the Art Market”, ‘New Digital Pathways: Technology, Creating and Marketing Art’, and Collecting Art in the Digital Age: Creating, Marketing and Legal Implications respectively.

 

The Head, Enterprise Innovation Hub, The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Nsikak John’s presentation was on “Advancements in Financial Technology: Tokenisation and Fractional Ownership of Art”, while the second presentations by Seun Alli, lawyer and art consultant, and founder/director, June Creative Art Advisory, focused on “Analytics, Blockchain Technology, Cryptocurrency: Predictions for the Art Market”.

 

The Panel Discussion, which was moderated by the Artistic Director, Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos, Oyinda Fakeye, focused on Collecting Art in the Digital Age: Creating, Marketing and Legal Implications. The panelists comprised
For about one hour, the issue of Collecting Art in the Digital Age: Creating, Marketing and Legal Implications took centre stage as the panelists, comprising the Director and Founder, Lasmara / Director, Impart Artists Fair, Hana Omilani; Sector Head, Technology, Media & Entertainment, Jackson, Etti & Edu, Ngozi Aderibigbe; Osinachi, who is celebrated as one of Africa’s leading crypto artist; and the CEO, FreeMe Digital Limited, Michael Ugwu, who is an investor and entrepreneur with experience in Nigeria’s music and entertainment industry, were on hand to interrogate the theme.

 

Initiated by The Ben Enwonwu Foundation in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists and supported by Alliance Française /Mike Adenuga Centre Lagos, ‘Point of View’ (POV) is a monthly series of talks interrogating the evolving role of the visual arts in addressing major issues affecting Africa and the rest of the world.

 

Launched on September 17, 2019, POV draws from other creative disciplines and such diverse sectors as government, science and technology, to impact policy by raising awareness, advocating for change and inspiring action. It aims to further encourage support and funding for visual artists through public and private sector partnership while ensuring continuing artists’ professional development and empowerment.

 

This event is proudly supported by the Society of Nigerian Artists, Alliance Française Lagos, CIL Acquico Ltd, Five Cowries Art Education, Jackson, Etti & Edu, Vanguard, Ventures Platform, BusinessDay, Connect Nigeria, TSA Contemporary Art Magazine, EKO Trends, Environews Nigeria, The Lagos Weekender, The Sole Adventurer, WildflowerPR and Omenka.

 

The fifth edition of ‘Point of View’ (POV 5) titled ‘Funding for the Visual Arts: Public and Private Sector Partnership’ examined recent developments in public and private sector funding support for the creative arts in Nigeria. High on the agenda was the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), a collaboration between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee that seeks to improve access to long-term, low-cost financing for entrepreneurs and investors in the creative and information technology sectors in Nigeria.

 

The Ben Enwonwu Foundation (BEF) was established in 2003 in honour of celebrated Nigerian artist, scholar, educator, art administrator and statesman, Professor Benedict Chukwukadibia Enwonwu MBE, NNOM. Amongst many other accomplishments, Enwonwu was the first Nigerian artist to gain international recognition. Conferred in 1954 with the Member of the distinguished order of the British Empire, he remains the only Black artist to have been commissioned to sculpt Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. In Nigeria, Enwonwu was also the first professor of art and first federal art adviser.

 

Widely acclaimed as Africa’s pioneer modernist artist and one of the greatest in the world, he is credited with laying the philosophical foundations of contemporary

 

African art by fusing Western techniques and conventions with indigenous traditions and aesthet

 

ics – his over sixty-year career embracing a broad range of socio-political and economic movements, philosophies and themes including Pan Africanism, Negritude, identity, the body (the gaze), gender equality, spirituality and religion, peace and conflict resolution.

 

President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Oliver Enwonwu, who is the founder, executive director, and trustee of The Ben Foundation, explained that The Ben Foundation aims to sustain and build on his life’s work through a three-pronged approach to promote, foster, explain, protect and give prestige to, in Nigeria and globally, his artistic, intellectual and political legacy by such acts as the publishing of a catalogue raisonne in volumes, of his total creative output, and the managing, defending and administering of the intangible rights derived from his work and person; maintain a diverse multi-disciplinary public programme of exhibitions, projects, workshops, talks and lectures that explores in a research-minded way, Enwonwu’s oeuvre while increasing the visibility and appreciation of art from the African continent; and brings together professionals across such diverse sectors as the arts, government, science and technology, to advocate for change, proffer solutions and impact policy in addressing major issues affecting Africa and the rest of the world.

 

According to Oliver, who is also an art administrator, author, writer, publisher and brand strategist, added that on-going initiatives in this regard are the ‘Ben Enwonwu Distinguished Lecture Series’ and ‘Point of View’ (POV), held in partnership with Alliance Française Lagos/ Mike Adenuga Centre.

 

“Both foster public understanding of the relevance of the visual arts to socio-economic advancement. Begun in 2004, the series features national and international leaders, renowned thinkers and key policy makers as speakers.

