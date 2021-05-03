Poverty alleviation: We need govt’s collaboration  – GSF Foundation Founder

Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, Founder of GSF Foundation (Givers Supportive Foundation), has stated that collaboration among Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), aide agencies and the government is a key strategy to quickly help lift more Nigerians out of dire poverty situation.

Not too long ago, Nigeria was ranked amongst the poorest countries in the eorld.

Smith, a renowned philanthropist, has continuously through his GSF Foundation positively affected the lives of the poor, sick and vulnerable in the society.

It is also important to note, that the graduate of Public Administration from Salem University through his organisation has made critical intervention by paying for hospital bills, feeding the poor and empowering the poor across Nigeria.

Giving an insight about how government can achieve its poverty alleviation goals faster, the Ile-Ife, Osun State-born philanthropist said: “The government should support more and equip our hospitals. Critical intervention such as collaborating with Non-Governmental Organisations will help reach more people.”

Conceived in August 2018, he revealed: “GSF Foundation was laid down to support and help the less privilege, the sick and the extremely poor. What triggered me more is when I see people suffering. I am moved most especially when I see people passing through difficulties, because I have pass through a lot myself. Based on my own experience, I decided that, no matter what, I will be a blessing to many people. And today, I have been able to achieve it in helping the less privilege. Since August 2018, we share food stuff such as semo, spaghetti and noodles for over 200 families every day.”

According to him some past achievements of Givers Supportive Foundation include handling cases of kidney diseases, breast cancer, hydrocephalus among others. While one its highpoints was when the foundation aided an ailing patient to seek adequate treatment in India.

Identifying inter-NGO collaboration as an important step, Ologbonla Babatunde Smith gave plaudits to other bodies which have partnered with his such as Kokun Foundation and KBK Foundation.

He explains further: “We raise fund through different sponsors both home and abroad. When we profile each our interventions on case-by-case basis by sharing their information on our page. A lot of sponsors respond to it. Many repost the case on their page. And with this, we give update on how it goes.”

For instance, during the COVID-19 lockdown, he revealed: “We helped a lot of people during the COVID19. We shared food stuff to over 200 people daily and we have all these well documented on all our media assets including the foundation page on Instagram which gets a lot of traction.”

The humanitarian promised: “We plan to support the less privilege and the sick people. We have been able to visit over five states and we are currently going to Lagos this December to do more. We plan to expand the reach of humanitarian interventions to include more people with physical disabilities and sick patients.”

