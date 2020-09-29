Poverty, hunger, Buhari and Nigeria

On Thursday, 1st October, Nigeria will be entering into its benchmark of three scores in her struggle to nationhood.

Though Nigeria will be 60, it yet remains an awkwardly overgrown adult struggling to walk straight. It is anaemic in every aspect of its growth. Its growth is heavily impaired by hunger, poverty, corruption, nepotism, cronyism, selective amnesia, deceit, hypocrisy and economic deprivations.

These are credentials that have watered the pathway to this institute of poverty, ably enabled by a president that seems apparently helpless in charting a roadmap. In President Muhammadu Buhari’s institute, hunger is a growing Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate, poverty competes, as we march on as a nation with hopeless future, a march to oblivion.

A government that boastfully told a befuddled citizenry about pulling 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years, has grown the figure higher by increasing pump price of petroleum, increasing electricity tariff and a general geometric increase in cost of food items.

In my previous engagement, I had stated instructively that President Buhari is no longer a man for this generation; a generation of ideas, of cutting-edge technology, an age of knowledge and know-how.

From the political to the economic front, Buhari’s approach is a mish-mash of outmoded configurations. Buhari sure-footedly belongs to the age of retirement; an age, that does not require any serious mental exculpation. An age that requires refreshing memories of foregone years.

An age that makes you play the role of a grandpa, with grandchildren running round the home to make you feel involved.

But President Buhari has used his presidency to fast-forward the crumbling and benumbing details of his first attempt between 1983 and 1985, as though nothing has changed. He uses the ideas of the eighties to navigate modern realities in a knowledgedriven world, where ideas travel with the speed of light.

He is simply analogue, the last vestige of a generation of leadership detained by selfrighteous indignation and messianic posturing. President Buhari has simply failed in his leadership responsibility. He has graduated many Nigerians into his institute of poverty and hunger, with increasing deaths from malnutrition, internally displaced persons, deprivations, insecurity and armed banditry.

His Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who fits perfectly as his registrar-general, appears helpless in the internal politics of the Villa, as more and more Nigerians are admitted into their hall of shame and poverty. Unlike a typical citadel of learning, where knowledge is acquired, in Buhari’s institute, poverty is acquired through harsh economic policies that have continued to make life difficult for the average Nigerian.

It is an institute that does not require any entry qualification. All Nigerians are marching in the direction of poverty. Those who can make ends meet, cannot sleep. Those who can sleep, have nothing in their stomach while the gap between the rich and the poor keeps widening.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is permanently in a state of treachery, promoted by power-mongers who want to desperately succeed President Buhari by inflicting colossal damage on its own power apparatchik. The APC governors, rather than face leadership responsibility in their home states, are often seen in Abuja, engrossed in politics and plotting the dubious politics of 2023, as though they are the architect of tomorrow.

They have left the country prostrate, visiting untold hardship on a citizenry that is already over-stretched with COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant economic dislocations. The APC governors, just like the president, are more interested in what 2023 holds in stock, and not what they can do to make Nigeria’s future liveable. From Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti to Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, it is one pillar to post junketing, putting governance on temporary holiday.

At a time when serious minded leaders of the country should be thinking outside the box to regenerate ideas that could mitigate the fallout of poor leadership rendition, President Buhari and his co-traveller governors are working very hard to outsmart themselves.

Some are very gifted in eye service syndrome, others are hypocritically self-serving, a lot more are not interested in whatever achievements the president is desirous at, what matters to them is simply 2023. Nigeria has now become the institute of poverty and hunger, where life no longer matters, where deaths are recorded with whimsical stroke, where insurgents have become lords of the highway, a country where armed banditry has become the national anthem in the North- West and North-Central. In Buhari’s institute, the visible symptoms are a combination of bad policies and directionless implementation strategies.

The motto of the institute is “we need loans” and the curriculum content ranges from nepotism, cronyism, favouritism and hypocrisy. While they collect loans that are becoming a huge challenge to our economic wellness, they tax the citizenry by increasing electricity tariff, pump price of petrol and a corresponding increase in prices of staple food items.

The class monitor of the group is Rotimi Amaechi, the chief executioner of most loans on railway construction, the senior prefect is Boss Mustapha ably assisted by Babatunde Fashola, whose voice has gone under in recent times. Rather than deliver leadership, they are delivering poverty and hunger.

The debilitating impact of COVID-19 becomes a handy excuse. A government that promised to make life affordable for the average Nigerian by providing three million employment annually has become the harbinger of unemployment.

While insecurity is threatening the very foundation of the country through increasingly disturbing unwholesome activities of Boko Haram insurgents, the Chief of Air Staff still had the time to exhibit his libido, by reportedly marrying Buhari’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs. Imagine an Air Chief, supposedly on warfront, still having an eye for things of the heart. Each time we raised concern that President Buhari’s Service Chiefs are generously fatigued, we simply understand what we are talking about.

Their psychology is no longer grounded in combating insurgency, they simply want to exit, to enjoy their alleged loot.

Reconcile this marriage with the billions of naira said to be expended on palliatives, you will easily see why Nigeria at 60 is one huge joke led by jokers and their ostentatious spectators. I have not stopped fasting and praying for Allah’s forgiveness for being part of those footsoldiers who laundered the image of General Buhari in the 2015 presidential election. Many of us have come to realise we were wrong to have elevated General Buhari beyond the limit of his capabilities, made worse by ill-health and age. No one envisaged this level of excruciating and almost inhuman economic conditions. Nigerians are getting poorer everyday.

Hunger and poverty are the visible slogans we hear everywhere. Agitations for breakaway from the union are becoming more potent because there is no rallying point to accentuate national discourse. Oduduwa Republic is in the horizon. Biafra Republic has remained a ding-dong affair.

The major ethnic blocs from the Southern part of the country are scheming to gain control in 2023. A fractured country such as ours cannot truly produce a nationally accepted leadership as we speak. Pretending that Nigeria cannot break is postponing the evil day. The fault lines are evident enough to make that happen. The people are united by poverty, hunger, suffering and economic disconnections.

Once a common identity runs through the alley, getting the required push becomes inevitable. I have said it before that a president of Buhari’s worldview cannot promote enterprise and generate the right modules to launch the country on the path of prosperity.

Expecting too much from a man who has not been able to grow his farm to prosperity is asking for too much. Even if he appears unable to grow the country, he should just have left the country the way he met it in 2015. Life was still tolerable at that time even though the former president was not able to rein in his corrupt appointees. Today, President Buhari has grown all the indices to a ridiculous level.

Corruption has grown abysmally to a new world record. Unemployment has grown to a dizzying height. Job losses have become the order of the day. Infrastructural decay has assumed a towering level. Under-employment is now the new sing-song. Economic dislocations and disconnections are the foundations of an institute that nurtures poverty and hunger. Insecurity has increased geometrically; insurgents now chase governors and kill wantonly without qualms.

Those who should manage our airspace are busy taking new wives and frolicking with concubines. Yet, we say there is a country? Not at all.

