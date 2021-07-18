News

Poverty, illiteracy cause of vote buying – Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has said poverty, illiteracy, desperation by politicians and poor electoral awareness were responsible for vote buying.

He disclosed this while presenting a paper titled: “The role of enhanced electoral awareness on improving the quality of leadership in Nigeria” at the weekend.

He said at least 50 percent of Nigerians were not conversant with the provisions of the constitution and the electoral act.

“Though the Electoral Act prohibits vote buying in Nigeria, poverty, illiteracy, poor electoral awareness and desperation by politicians and political parties, have contributed in making the practice prevalent and playing key roles in elections in Nigeria,” he said.

He said Nigeria has a predominantly illiterate and semi-literate population.

According to him: “A greater percentage of the voters are not also conversant with the constitutions, ideologies, manifestos of the contesting political parties.

“Such individuals do not also peruse and interrogate the backgrounds, antecedents and manifestoes of candidates for elections at various levels.”

Elumelu said: “It is instructive to note that such situation of massive voter apathy, illiteracy, poor electoral awareness, tribal, religion and partisan preferences, cultural inhibitions voter suppression, coercion, vote buying, lack of exposure to statutorily guaranteed rights including holding leaders accountable, cannot guarantee the desired quality of leadership.”

Speaking about the 2019 elections, Elumelu said: “Data obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows that out of the 84,004,084 Nigerians who registered as voters as at 2019, only 28,614,190 were accredited for voting.

“Out of the 28,614,190 accredited voters, a total of 1,289,607 returned invalid votes (largely due to poor voter education and awareness), leaving only 27,324,583 as valid votes to determine the 2019 Presidential election.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected in 2019 with a paltry 15.2 million votes representing about 18% of the 84 million registered voters, 13.2% of the estimated 115 million voting age population and about 7.6% of the total population of the country by 2019.”

The minority leader further observed that “Lack of credible, free, fair and transparent elections: When votes don’t count due to system manipulation and lack of transparency in the electoral process, voters lose confidence in the process especially when it is being conducted by the same umpire.”

