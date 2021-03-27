Poverty, inequality liable for Nigeria’s problems –Ameachi

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Chibuike Ameachi, yesterday, traced the compounded problems of Nigeria to abject poverty and inequality in the system. Amaechi stated this while delivering a lecture at the 34th Convocation Lecture of the University of Calabar, where he featured as guest lecturer. He stressed that the country must conquer poverty and inequality, if she must effectively tackle the worsening multifarious socio-economic challenges menacing the citizenry. Speaking on the theme: ‘The National Question and the Challenges of Nationhood in Nigeria,’ the minister cautioned that if nothing was done to address the situation, time would come when the poor would overrun the country. He, however, said that the present administration had identified this threat and was committed to lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty. “Of all the challenges facing our nation, none is more urgent than the scourge of poverty and massive inequality. We must attack and conquer inequality or the poor will overrun Nigeria.

“Nearly all the troubles that confront us as a nation today can be directly traced to poverty. The Buhari administration has identified poverty as one of the major impediments of national development and is committed to lifting millions of people out of poverty,” he said.

On the national question, he said that Nigerians must seek common grounds on broad national issues on bipartisan basis rather than on the basis of personalities. On the transport sector, he said that the government was embarking on the most expansive and ambitious railway program in the history of Nigeria, assuring that the programme would get to Calabar in a few months.

“We are embarking on the most ambitions and expansive railway rehabilitation programme in the history of Nigeria. The president inherited a contract of 11 billion dollars to construct a railway from Lagos to terminate in Calabar.”Just wait, before the end of the year, you will see contractors and as you are waiting in the next few months you will see us sign a loan agreement for the project. “We are also renewing the Lord Lugard era standard railway line that has been out of effective service for decades and transforming it to standard gauge.

