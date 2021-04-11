Poverty, injustice still befalling Nigeria, Okorocha

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Former Imo State Governor, and Senator, Rochas Okorocha, has warned against the evil effects of poverty and injustice in the country, which have brought about the series of insecurity factors bedeviling the country.

Okorocha, who spoke in Ibadan, thr Oyo State capital Saturday, however, said that there could be no progress without peace, warning that those agitating for division may lead the nation into deeper crisis.

The former governor made the observation shortly before he was honoured as the “Most Important Friend of Ibadan land” during the Ibadan Week 2021 Celebration and Award Ceremony at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.

His words: “Sixteen years ago, I came to this land to establish Rochas Foundation College. When I came to this land, I did so not because I am a Yoruba man, not because I am a Nigerian but because I am a citizen of humanity.

“I came to Ibadan land to tell other well meaning Nigerians to fight the evils that befell our nation which are poverty injustice. I realise that there is educational injustice because people who have no father and mother cannot go to school. I came to Ibadan land to fight this singular purpose of fighting the common enemy.

“The enemies that I came to fight which are poverty and injustice are still befalling our nation. It is injustice and poverty that led to Boko Haram, insurgency, herdsmen crisis, kidnapping and uneding SARS protest. We have given these very wicked evils of Nigeria labels, but our problems are poverty and injustice. If these children here were who have become doctors and nurses etc. were not given the opportunity, they would have become one of the terrorists, (killer herdsmen and what have you).

“I am particularly grateful to the Olubadan of Ibadan and all of you who count me worthy by giving me this award as ‘The Most Important Friend of Ibadan land’.

“I am sure this award came to me because you considered my little contribution to saving the lives of these poor Nigerians. Let me say to all of you here that this award would go a long way to bring about unity to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Let us make things work as Nigerians. We are better as a nation. Nigeria is one. Let us come together and make it work,” he said, while condemning agitation foe seccesion.”

In attendance were Chief Yemi Soladoye, President, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, the Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1, the Agba-Oye of Ibadan land, Chief Karim Orikolade, and many other dignitaries from all walks of life.

