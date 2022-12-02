Poverty pushing some Nigerians abroad into international begging, says NAHCON Chair

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, has decried the poverty exhibited by some Nigerians while outside the country. According to him, poverty has made some Nigerians to internationalise begging especially, those travelling to Saudi Arabia. Speaking at the 7th edition of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation annual Zakat Distribution Ceremony (ZDC) in Abuja, recently, Alhaji Hassan reiterated the need to eradicate poverty and re-orientatate some Nigerians to create wealth for themselves with their little earnings rather than resorting to begging for their livelihood.

He hailed the Jaiz Foundation for empowering the people and changing their poverty mentality. Zakat, he said, is a useful instrument to eradicate poverty. Chairman of the foundation, Mallam Adamu Bello, said his team always look forward to the disbursement day because it is a thing of joy to wipe-off the tears on the faces of our Muslim brothers and sisters facing one challenge or the other.”

Mallam Bello said it is an understatement to say that the situation of life and the living conditions of the people especially those at the lower strata of the society is unpalatable. He decried the high cost of household materials, adding that it is no longer easy for an average Nigerian to maintain a balanced diet of a three square-meal.

He said: “We are deeply concerned about the tough life of the less privileged and vulnerable brothers and sisters. More pathetic is the case of those battling with some ailments and who finds it very challenging to access medical treatment.

“As a faith-based charitable organisation, we are inspired by the tenets of Islam to rise up to the occasion, give voice to the voiceless, become the beacon of hope to those in needs and lend a supporting hand to the less privileged.” Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, said a total amount of N18,985,439 disbursed to 202 beneficiaries across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This, he said, making the total Zakat disbursement for the year under review to increase to N59,949,439 to 625 beneficiaries across the six states plus the FCT.

Shuaib said: “As you are all aware, the mother of all social problem – poverty, seems not to abate despite several efforts of the federal and state governments to tackle it frontally. The current situation has gotten even worse than the previous two years… the country has not been friendly to both economically better-off and worst-off persons. No thanks to inflation with its concomitant effects of climate change, wide spread of insecurity and steady increase in the prices of food, fuel, gas, transportation and housing among others.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...