Poverty reduction: REA, Rotary Club provide solar power for 100-year old community

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama yesterday inaugurated solar power for Galuwyi 1 Community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. It was the first time in 100 years that the community and two others will experience power supply. But only 30 homes, including Galuwyi Health Centre, have benefitted from the first phase of the solar power project. The ceremony included the commissioning of the renovated Galuwyi Health Centre and the laying of the foundation of a maternity wing Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Ahmad Salihijo said that the solar project was in partner ship with the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama because it is poor people-centred. He said the project was part of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) which is currently being executed by the Office of the Vice President. He said: “I am happy that the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama has brought the REA to its adopted village. We are happy that for the first time in 100 years, they have power supply. This solar power project has multiplier effects and it is cost effective. “It is one of the priority areas of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) of the Federal Government being coordinated by the Office of the Vice President through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. “The 30 solar panels are capable of generating 40 watts of electricity for basic needs. The government will continue to provide access to reliable electric power supply for rural dwellers irrespective of where they live. “We will ensure that the un-served and underserved communities across Nigeria continue to feel the impact of the Federal Government’s energy interventions. On his part, the District Governor, District 9125 of Rotary International, Dr. Goddy Nnadi, said: “Upon findings that the community had been without light since its existence, Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama, and REA stepped in by installing the solar power equipment. “I plead with members of the community to ensure it is maintained and used judiciously. In this village, Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama has executed more than 13 projects.