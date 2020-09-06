News

Poverty report: FG mulls special community intervention projects nationwide

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

There are indications that a global rating of Nigeria as “poverty capital” of the world has continued to worry the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, a situation that has warranted creation of an Inter-Ministerial Experts Technical Committee mandated to tackle poverty in the country.

 

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the Inter-Ministerial experts committee, coordinated by the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs had perfected plans to introduce special community intervention projects and programmes nationwide.

 

Coordinating Director of the Committee, Dr. Bassey Ikang confirmed that the members of the committee drawn from the World Bank, different Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) have made considerable efforts towards the projects’ blueprint which will be presented to the ministers and various state governors for approval.

 

Dr Ikang disclosed that President Buhari had mandated the Minister of Special Duties and Inter -Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume to urgently work out an inter-governmental synergy with state governors to ensure the smooth take off of the projects.

 

According to him, the projects that will come as part of measures to lifting about 100 million Nigerians out of poverty line will commence latest by June 2021. Specifically, he noted that the projects are expected in the areas of Climate change adaptation technologies, waste to wealth cottage industries, Agro processing zones and rural irrigation works.

 

He said: “The report that Nigeria is the poverty capital of the whole world calls for questioning. That is why Mr. President made the declaration that he wants to lift 100 million people from poverty. “What we have been doing is on how to actualise the President’s vision of lifting 100 million people from poverty within 10 years. A task has been given to all the Ministers across all the MDAs.”

