Poverty should be addressed to reduce insecurity – Sani

Anthony Sani, an elder statesman, is the immediate past National Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). In this interview, he speaks on the state of insecurity in the country and 2023 presidency, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

As an elder statesman, what is your take on the level of insecurity challenges in different parts of Nigeria?

Insecurity posed by kidnapping, gunmen, armed robbers, militant activism, ritual killings and cultism that have surged in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests and the recent massacre of farm workers in Borno State by insurgence is worrisome to every human beings who has concern for the preservation of core values of humanity. And because they touched lives, people are bound to cry out and appeal to governments at all levels to brace up and do more in order to put the prevalent insecurity behind us and pave the way for socio-economic development.

A lot of individuals and organisations have criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over the level of insecurity in Nigeria, do you think the President is doing enough?

I have told you that as long as the regime has not upended insecurity completely, we cannot say President Muhammadu Buhari has done enough. He needs to do more by way of improvement in the volume and quality of the intelligence community as well as the provision of enough well-trained and equipped security personnel. He must also try to address the underlying causes, which is poverty that comes with unemployment and ignorance that provide canon fodders for the criminal elements of society.

What is your view on the demand for State Police?

My view about state police is that it should be considered only if enough well-trained and adequately equipped Nigerian police personnel properly motivated still fail to secure the nation. If state police personnel are not enough, not well trained and not adequately equipped and properly motivated to deliver on their mandate, they cannot be the magic wand. What is more, governors can easily abuse state police reminiscent of how they have abused state electoral commissions to kill democracy at the local government level. State police can become part of problems in those states that are diverse and prone to conflicts.

It is almost two years to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the battle of 2023 has already started….

It has been my view that it is too early to start the politics of 2023 soon or immediately after the inauguration. It is such an approach that tends to supplant politics of identity symbolised by zoning, rotation and powershift on politics of real issues of real concern to ordinary Nigerians. Performance should be on the ballot in our democracy.

The contest for which zone should produce President in 2023 have started already, which zone do you think should succeed President Buhari in 2023?

Because there is no national consensus on the politics of zoning, it is unhelpful to canvass for any zone. Until there is a national consensus to that effect, I rather encourage groups and individuals who wish to produce the president to develop their own winning game plans and use them to canvass for the needed electoral mandate.

What is your take on the approval of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu by the Senate for the second term as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)?

Do you think he deserves a second term? For the Senate to approve the reappointment of Prof Mahmood Yakubu for the second tenure is a testament to the fact that his first tenure ensured credible elections without substantial managerial imperfections that affected the outcomes of elections negatively.

What is your take on the use of mercenaries to fight Boko Haram and reaction of Federal Government on the issue?

I am not an authority on issues of security. But a vintage President Buhari in vantage position should be able to know whether the use of mercenaries will put an end to the insecurity or not. For examples, activities of Boko Haram used to transcend the whole Northern states where some attacks claimed hundreds of people and even thousands of lives. As a result,the insurgence almost overwhelmed the North with fear to the extent that America predicted Nigeria would fail by 2015. And when President Muhammadu Buhari emerged he made it impossible for the forecast to come unto its own, and consigned activities of the sects to the fringes of North- East where there are occasional attacks and killing of the weak. As a result, confidence and hope started to return to the polity until of recent when attacks resurged as a result of the aftermath of the EndSARS protests which seem to have brought about what seems like Rambo on the lose. And as we assess the Service chiefs, it is important to know that the insecurity are not caused through conventional warfare, and so cannot be upended by hard power of military might alone, but through addressing the underlying causes that include endemic poverty that comes with unemployment and ignorance.

