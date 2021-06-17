News

Poverty: W’Bank report belies Buhari’s integrity – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the report by the World Bank that seven million Nigerians have been pushed into poverty in the last one year, has belied the integrity posturing of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said this is contrary to the recent claims by President Buhari that his administration has lifted over 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in the last two years. The party noted that the report by the World Bank has further vindicated its position that President Buhari runs an uncoordinated and clueless administration that thrives on lies, false performance claims, deceit and perfidious propaganda.

“Nigerians can now clearly see why the APC and President Buhari’s handlers are always in a frenzy to attack our party and other well-meaning Nigerians whenever we point to the poor handling of the economy and on the need for President Buhari to always be factual on pertinent issues of governance in our country,” PDP stated.

It noted that Nigeria now ranks 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index under his watch, and wondered why President Buhari could claim that his administration has lifted over 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty while official figures even from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows worsening poverty rate with 142.2 percent growth in food inflation and over 82.9 million Nigerians unable to afford their daily meals. PDP blamed this on the failure of the APC administration to take practical steps to grow and protect the food sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

COVID-19: 17 corps members test positive in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

At least 17 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Abia State have tested positive for coronavirus.   The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists. Osuji said the corps members were subjected to compulsory COVID-19 test on arrival at the Orientation Camp at Umunna in […]
News

Vitamin deficiency: Nigeria loses $1.5bn in GDP – Scientists

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Agricultural scientists in the country yesterday said the nation is losing at least $1.5 billion to vitamin and mineral deficiencies, saying that cassava improvement project was a sure way of stopping the colossal loss. One of the scientists, Dr. Ihuoma Okwuonu, a Plant Biotechnologist from the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike, disclosed this during […]
News

Beirut blast: Lebanese govt resigns

Posted on Author Reporter

…as death toll rises to 200 The Lebanese government has resigned following the explosion which rocked Beirut, the country’s capital. A massive explosion rocked a part of the city on Tuesday, causing widespread damage to lives and properties. Windows were shattered, cars tumbled and buildings collapsed during the incident. According to Marwan Abboud, Beirut governor, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica