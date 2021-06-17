Poverty: W’Bank report belies Buhari’s integrity – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the report by the World Bank that seven million Nigerians have been pushed into poverty in the last one year, has belied the integrity posturing of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said this is contrary to the recent claims by President Buhari that his administration has lifted over 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in the last two years. The party noted that the report by the World Bank has further vindicated its position that President Buhari runs an uncoordinated and clueless administration that thrives on lies, false performance claims, deceit and perfidious propaganda.

“Nigerians can now clearly see why the APC and President Buhari’s handlers are always in a frenzy to attack our party and other well-meaning Nigerians whenever we point to the poor handling of the economy and on the need for President Buhari to always be factual on pertinent issues of governance in our country,” PDP stated.

It noted that Nigeria now ranks 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index under his watch, and wondered why President Buhari could claim that his administration has lifted over 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty while official figures even from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows worsening poverty rate with 142.2 percent growth in food inflation and over 82.9 million Nigerians unable to afford their daily meals. PDP blamed this on the failure of the APC administration to take practical steps to grow and protect the food sector.

