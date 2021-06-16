News

Poverty: W’Bank report belies Buhari’s integrity – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the report by the World Bank that seven million Nigerians have been pushed into poverty in the last one year, has belied the integrity posturing of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said this is contrary to the recent claims by President Buhari that his administration has lifted over 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in the last two years.
The party noted that the report by the World Bank has further vindicated its position that President Buhari runs an uncoordinated and clueless administration that thrives on lies, false performance claims, deceit and perfidious propaganda.
“Nigerians can now clearly see why the APC and President Buhari’s handlers are always in a frenzy to attack our party and other well-meaning Nigerians whenever we point to the poor handling of the economy and on the need for President Buhari to always be factual on pertinent issues of governance in our country,” PDP stated.
It noted that Nigeria now ranks 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index under his watch, and wondered why President Buhari could claim that his administration has lifted over 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty while official figures even from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows worsening poverty rate with 142.2 percent growth in food inflation and over 82.9 million Nigerians unable to afford their daily meals.
PDP blamed this on the failure of the APC administration to take practical steps to grow and protect the food sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG owes ex-electricity workers N25bn – NUP

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

The Federal Government owes retired electricity workers N25 billion pension arrears, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has said. The pensioners stated that the arrears comprised N14.5 billion harmonization, N7.5 billion monetization, N3 billion for the year 2000 retirees and N972 million rebate allowance. Disclosing this at the end of a meeting in Abuja yesterday, […]
News

Reps query power ministry over N7bn extra-budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Monday alleged that the Federal Ministry of Power was involved in an extra budgetary spending to the tune of N7 billion. The House also queried the alleged deposit N2 billion in Aso Savings and Loans Plc by the ministry in 2013 without any record provided to the office of the Auditor […]
News Top Stories

Investors lose N399bn in June as COVID-19 heightens

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chris Ugwu Investors in Nigerian equities have lost N399 billion in the month of June as widespread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to take tolls on economies across the globe.   Market analysts believed bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors who dominate the equity market has continued to trade cautiously as selloffs persisted, amidst the growing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica