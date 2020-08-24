Povetkin shocks Whyte with huge KO

Dillian Whyte’s world title dream was left in tatters as Alexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensational fifth-round knock-out.

Whyte had dominated the opening four rounds and twice sent the 40-yearold Russian to the canvas.

But Povetkin turned the fight on its head with a ferocious left uppercut that ended the fight in an instant. “I didn’t feel I would finish the fight like this but I was pretty confident in the fourth round,” Povetkin told Sky Sports. “I went down twice but it was OK.

It was not too much damage. “I was watching his fights and I see that he was missing uppercuts from the left and from the right.

“All my training I trained for those shots and it was definitely one of the best punches of my career

