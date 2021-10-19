News

Powell: Buhari condoles with Biden, Americans

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of Nigerians, offered deepest condolences to President Joe Biden, the government and the people of the United States, on the passing of the former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell.

 

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday said the President “believed that as the first African American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position in the U.S. Department of Defense as well as the first African American Secretary of State, Powell was a great statesman and a global icon in every sense of it.

 

“The Nigerian leader recounted that as U.S Secretary of State, Powell played a very important role in advancing his country’s foreign policy and national defense interests.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

