Business

Power: Afam, Sapele plants shut over gas shortage

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

SURGE

The number of idle power generation plants in Nigeria rises to 11 in 24 hours

 

The multi-million dollar Afam IV&V and Sapele I plants have been shut as gas supply shortage has, again, rocked the Nigeria’s power sector, surging the number of idle generation plants.

 

The Nigerian Electricity System Operator, which confirmed this in a document sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, noted that the number of idle plants increased from nine to 11 within 24 hours “as a result of gas constraints as well as low load demand by the distribution companies and water management.”

 

The number of idle power plants on the national grid rose to 11 at the weekend, the document showed. This happened few days after a system collapse that plunged parts of the country into a blackout.

 

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the country’s power grid collapsed on Wednesday for the first time this year, and the second time in the last three months.

 

“Total power generation fell to 4,660.60 megawatts as of 6am on Thursday from 4,499.90MW on Wednesday, as three more plants, namely Afam IV&V and Sapele I, were shut down, according to the Nigerian Electricity System Operator.

 

The other idle plants are Sapele II, Alaoji, Olorunsogo II, Ihovbor, Gbarain, Ibom Power, AES, ASCO and Egbin ST6. Eleven power plants did not produce electricity as of 6am on Thursday, compared to nine that were idle the previous day.

 

Two units (GT11 and GT12) at Afam IV&V were said to have been decommissioned and scrapped, while GT13, GT14, GT15 and GT16 were out on blade failure. Its GT17 was yet to be synchonised after system disturbance of Wednesday while GT18 was out due to synchronisation problem, the NESO said.

 

The data showed that generation capacity of 1,881.1MW could not be utilised as of 6am on Monday as a result of gas constraints, low load demand by the distribution companies and water management.

 

The average energy sent out on Wednesday was 3,879 MW-hour/ hour (down by 709.33 watt-hour/ hour) from the previous day, according to the Advisory Power Team in the Office of the Vice- President.

 

“The power sector lost an estimated N903m on February 17, 2021, due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure,” the APT said.

 

The nation generates most of its electricity from gas-fired power plants, while output from hydropower plants makes up about 30 per cent of the total generation.

The system operator put the nation’s installed generation capacity at 12,954.40MW; available capacity at 7,652.60MW; transmission wheeling capacity at 7,300MW; and the peak generation ever attained at 5520.4MW.

 

The electricity transmission system also known as the National grid had on Wednesday collapsed, plunging the whole of Lagos and major cities across the country into darkness for about four hours. This, according to checks by New Telegraph, is the second time in less than three months that the grid suffered a collapse.

 

The last time the system collapse was on November 29, 2020. Though the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was silent on the incident yesterday, Power  utilìty companies in Lagos, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electric, confirmed the collapse in separate tweets.

 

Spokesperson for TCN, Ndidi Mbah, did not pick calls made to her number, she did not also respond to a text message seeking clarification on the grid collapse. Checks by this newspaper, however, showed that the grid, which suffered a collapsed at exactly 13:58 hours, was restored partially at 16:19 pm.

 

Confirming this in a tweet to its cusomers, the EKEDC stated unequivocally that the prolonged power outage being experienced across the network was as a result of system collapse from the national grid.

 

“Power would be restored as soon as the system is stable,” the company said. It added that the system was restored partially at 16:19 hours to Ajah and Alagbon & Lekki Transmission Stations (TS).

 

“At 16:30hrs Akoka TS was restored. 14:44hrs Ojo TS on supply,” the company said.

 

The Ikeja Electric also added: “This is to inform you that we experienced a system collapse at 13:58hrs today and this affected all customers on the IE network. “However, we are pleased to confirm that supply has been restored to Alimosho, Ogba, and Alausa transmission stations at 14:47hrs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

‘Banks must rebuild capital for post-COVID-19 recovery’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing lessons learnt during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, leading management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, has said that banks globally have no choice but to rebuild their capital if they are to effectively support post- COVID-19 economic recovery. The firm stated this in an article obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend. It noted […]
Business

ABCON: Exchange rate unification’ll maximise benefits of remittance inflow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has said that exchange rate unification is necessary to maximise the benefits of increased remittances inflow into the economy. Commending the recent policy measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to improve inflow of remit-tances, ABCON, however, noted that “the fundamental problem is […]
Business

Curbing post-listing rules’ violation with fines

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Financial disclosure remains one of the key post-listing requirements quoted firms are expected to adhere to in order to boost investors’ confidence   S tock market all over the world is information driven. This is because investors do not see the physical products such as shares and stocks of companies they are buying, but rather […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica