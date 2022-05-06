Power: FG approves tariff increase for 6 Discos

Indication emerged yesterday that the Federal Government has again approved electricity tariff increase for power distribution companies. The increase was said to be contained in the data presented by National Electricity Regulatory Commission in the 2022 Multi-Year Tariff Order for some distribution companies.

The tariff review is for all customer categories and will be effective from February 2022, spanning through December 2022, according to the document. While some customers in major demand area were asked to pay N60.12 per kilowatt from N58.59, customers in low demand area have been asked to pay N57.52 per kilowatt from N55.87. The rise was based on the DisCos’ Performance Improvement Plans and indicators such gas price, inflation, exchange rate, US inflation rate, and available generation capacity, according to the electricity regulators.

