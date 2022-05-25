News Top Stories

Power: FG considering alternative to national grid –Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government was considering an alternative power grid to solve the problem of electricity in the country. Osinbajo made this disclosure on Monday at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, HRH Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, in Maiduguri while responding to a demand by the monarch for the linking of the city to the national grid. The Vice President was in Borno and Yobe states in continuation of his consultations with delegates and stakeholders ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the current national grid was too small to accommodate the load of generated power as it could only take about 5,000MW. According to him, the creation of alternative grids, especially through the private sectors’ investments would go a long way in resolving the nation’s power challenges.

He said: “I have listened very carefully, Your Royal Highness, to all of the points that you have made, in particular, the point you have made about the national grid. “One of the very important suggestions that we are looking at is that we need an alternative grid. The current national grid is possibly too small and can only take about 5,000MW of power.”

 

