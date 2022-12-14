News

Power: FG gives banks, AMCON 12 months to divest from DisCos

…says Siemens’ €2m deal’ll raise power generation to 25,000MGW

The Federal Government has given the consortium of banks holding 60 per cent equity in six power Distribution Companies (DisCos) a maximum of 12 months to look for serious investors to take over the companies as part of measures to consolidate on the privatisation of the sector. Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this yesterday at the 11th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2016- 2023), said since the banks took over power companies as a stop gap measure.

He said it was only ideal for them to sell their shares to serious investors who are experienced in the business of electricity The government had in recent months, “restructured the ownership and management of six DisCos following their inability to live up to expectations. In order to avoid a vacuum, the lenders (banks), Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE) and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the running of the companies. “When I say we have restructured the DisCos this is just saying it mildly.

“Restructuring means that we have sacked the core investors, we have sacked the management and allowed the lender to take over. “Now it is either Bank or AMCON that is holding the franchise, which we were unable to do for a very long time. “So, the banks have taken over 60 per cent ownership and we have allowed the banks, the BPE and the CBN to take control.”

 

