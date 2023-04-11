Power: FG urged to maximise N213bn electricity stabilisation facility

The Federal Government of Nigeria should take appropriate measures and activate water-tight strategies to ensure that the N213 billion Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility is utilised according to set tar- gets and achieve the intended objectives.

Giving the advice, a former President of the Nigerian-German Business Group, (NGBG), Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro, said FG should also ensure that the benefiting discos maintained sound financial management of the fund. He urged the government to avoid the mistakes of the past in the power sector of the country.

He urged the government to ensure that benefiting discos are held accountable and that any person or people involved in the mismanagement of the fund be brought to the book ac- cording to the law.

Femi-Dagunro said: “Look at the past to see your today and possible plan for the future. If we made some silly mistakes in the past, we should be correct- ing them now for the future. “In the past, we made some silly mistakes. We gave loans to people, have they paid? If we said you are doing that, if a small and medium enterprise (SME) is taking a loan from the bank, it has to go with a reason- able percentage. You can not be giving some bunch of people palliatives and running down the SMEs.

“The manufacturing sector is crying. You just do not wake up and say we are giving discos some money, if they do not pay, we forget it. No! If you want to give grants, then give grants and let them not pay. But If you want to give a loan, let them know it is a loan and let it be justifiable. We can not be running this country like this. “What are we preparing about inflation when subsidy on oil is removed? The prices of electricity have gone up. These people should know as a private enterprise. We can not continue like this. Government can subsidise, govenrment can support but for how long?

It should not be something that they will have the notion that because the government will come in, we are not going to pay. “Subject them to scrutiny and let us know how they have been managing the company. Until there is a kind of punishment for people who mismanaged people’s money, people may not wake up. It should not mis- manage it, the government comes in, takes over or gives money and we continue again. We are supporting mismanagement by so doing.”

He added: “There is something about electricity that we have heard in the last few years. Now if you want prepaid, you pay about N60,000 for one phase meter and about N118 for the two-phased meter.

There was a time we heard that the federal government said that prepaid me- ters should be given to people for free, so what happened to that? “If we say we are giving money to these people, let us know who collects the money and for what purpose. And let it be monitored. Let the execution of those projects be monitored. Let us have the results.

If the FG should tell us that prepaid meter is free and if people still pay for it, has the government given the discos money? Who is fooling who? “So we have to figure it out. So if the discos have collected money from the government and are still charging people money, let someone come out and say the truth and let people be held responsible for that. In any case, I am not against the government trying to give assistance to the people.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria recently confirmed the release of N3.01 billion to electricity distribution companies in Nigeria and the currently released rounds up to a total of N18.26 billion so far disbursed to the first batch of beneficiaries of the programme.

The facility should be viewed and disbursed with a mindset such that prospective benefiting discos should be well screened and their past financial capability and management properly assessed to ensure that the fund would not go down the drain. It is also important for the government to monitor the utilisation of the facility to ensure prudency and actualisation of the intended objectives.

