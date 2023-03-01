News Top Stories

Power: FG’s 25,000MW wheeling capacity target threatened

The target by the Federal Government to increase the wheeling capacity of Nigeria’s national grid to 25,000MW by 2025 is facing a serious hurdle, investigations by New Telegraph have revealed.

Findings by our correspondent revealed that achieving such a target by 2025 may not be feasible given Nigeria’s current power infrastructure and funding challenges. Nigeria has a total installed power generation capacity of 16,384MW, and it is mainly from hydro and gas-fired thermal power plants, with the hydro plants providing 2,062MW and the gas-fired 11,972MW; solar, wind and other sources such as diesel and Heavy fuel oil (HFO) constitute the remainder with 2,350MW.. Currently with about 8100MW wheeling capacity, the country’s power sector is bugged down by poor financing and inadequate budgetaryreleases, therefore, becoming a herculean task to accomplish the 25,000mw wheeling capacity by 2025. Further investigation also revealed that with about 23 grid-connected generating plants in operation in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) including

