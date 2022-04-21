News

Power firm disconnects Niger govt offices over N1.9bn debt

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The NigerState Government has expressed dismay over the disconnection of some major offices in the state by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over a debt amounting to N1.9 billion. The House of Assembly complex, Office of the SecretarytotheStateGovernment, IBBSpecialistHospital, State Secretariat complex and Water Board office are said to be among the offices affected. The development is said tohaveresultedinwaterscarcity in Minna as water vendors now demand between N300 and N500 for a truck of 10-litre jerry cans.

The AEDC Public Relations Officer in Minna, Mohammed Adamu, who confirmed the development, said the debt was incurred over the years. However, the state government disagreed with the total debt, claiming it is just a little over N1 billion. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Matane told journalists the debt, which he insisted is a little over N1.1 billion, was inherited from the previous administration.

He said: “We have invested over N3 billion in providing transformers, service lines and others in the AEDC to ensure the provision of power to various communities in the last six years of the present administration. “The state government expended N46 million monthly to pay Chanchaga Water Works for power supply by AEDC as electricity bills, hence the need for the use of a consultant to verify the claimed billings by the company.”

But the AEDC said: “The company and the state government are still having meetings but the headquarters have instructed that, for any negotiations to scale through, the state government has to pay the accrued January, February and March of this year’s debt of over N114 million.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nightlife is scary sometimes, says WineHouse boss, Nosike Sunny Sike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Nosike Sunny Sike is the Managing Director and founder of All day Entertainment Nigeria Limited, a conglomerate of entertainment, wine business and hospitality businesses in Port Harcourt, Rivers. The company has been in business for three years.   In this interview he talks about his passion for his business among other things. What do […]
News Top Stories

Ibadan poly lecturer, 3 others die in Oyo auto accident

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Tragedy struck on Thursday along Iseyin-Oyo Road when a vehicle conveying a lecturer of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Architect Kola Oladunjoye, and some other members of the Tertiary Institutions Trust Fund (TETFUND) was involved in an accident and plunged into the Odo Ogun River. Oladunjoye was the immediate past Head of Department of Architecture in the […]
News

SEC issues fresh rules on collateral management

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released new rules on warehousing and collateral management.   According to the rule, every warehouse that stores commodities to be traded on a registered exchange shall apply for registration while the commission shall maintain a register of all warehouses, which shall be published on its website, the commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica