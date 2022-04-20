Power firm disconnects Niger govt offices over N1.9bn debt

The Niger State Government has expressed dismay over the disconnection of some major offices in the state by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over a debt amounting to N1.9 billion.

The House of Assembly complex, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, IBB Specialist Hospital, State Secretariat complex and Water Board office are said to be among the offices affected.

The development is said to have resulted in water scarcity in Minna as water vendors now demand between N300 and N500 for a truck of 10-litre jerry cans.

The AEDC Public Relations Officer in Minna, Mohammed Adamu, who confirmed the development, said the debt was incurred over the years.

However, the state government disagreed with the total debt, claiming it is just a little over N1 billion.

