Metro & Crime

Power firm disconnects Niger govt offices over N1.9bn debt

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

The Niger State Government has expressed dismay over the disconnection of some major offices in the state by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over a debt amounting to N1.9 billion.

The House of Assembly complex, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, IBB Specialist Hospital, State Secretariat complex and Water Board office are said to be among the offices affected.

The development is said to have resulted in water scarcity in Minna as water vendors now demand between N300 and N500 for a truck of 10-litre jerry cans.

The AEDC Public Relations Officer in Minna, Mohammed Adamu, who confirmed the development, said the debt was incurred over the years.

However, the state government disagreed with the total debt, claiming it is just a little over N1 billion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gov Emmanuel condoles GM AKNC, Umoette, over father’s demise

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has condoled with the General Manager and Editor-in-Cheif of the Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation (AKNC), Mr. Umoette Umoette over the demise of his late father, Mr. Ekutmfon Umoette. The funeral service, which was conducted by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Grace and Glory Mega Parish, took […]
Metro & Crime

Help us fight COVID-19, Abiodun begs monarchs

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday sought the support and cooperation of traditional rulers in curbing the spread of coronavirus in Ogun State. The governor made the call while declaring open the statutory meeting of the state Council of Obas, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.   According to the governor, the monarchs who are the […]
Metro & Crime

Allow Niger Delta to control its oil – Afenifere

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo,

The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere said yesterday that the Federal Government should allow the Niger Delta region to control its resources available in the region including oil. The Secretary General of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni said as long as the Federal Government allowed Zamfara State to control the gold available at the domain, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica