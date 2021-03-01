Business

Power: Firm strategises to explore more green initiatives

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

 

 

MDXi, West Africa’s largest carrier-neutral data centre, has indicated its willingness to explore additional green initiatives such as utilizing solar to generate power for the additional MDXi data center facilities located in Lagos, Nigeria, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and Accra, Ghana. MDXi, a fully owned subsidiary of MainOne, is leading the way in reducing greenhouse gas emission in its quest to promote sustainable development.

 

According to report by African Business Communities, detailing its endeavour in this regard, the need to maintain equilibrium between human development and preservation of the environment has brought huge focus on carbon footprint and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions management.

 

The report noted that globally, a considerable number of environmentally responsible firms were becoming more mindful of their carbon footprint and the impact it has on the communities in which they operate.

 

One of such organizations, MDXi, a primary provider of colocation and data center services to organizations across West Africa has over the years implemented policies that have significantly reduced its carbon footprint in its facilities. In a recent interview, Mr. Gbenga Adegbiji, MDXi Chief Operating Officer said: “In January 2021, MDXi recorded 100 per cent availability of supply from the national grid through the Eko Electric Distribution Company (EKEDC).

 

This excellent availability record meant the company did not have to run any of our four heavy duty generating sets, thereby saving a huge amount of carbon emissions, and contributing our own quota to the environment. The availability means stability of all facility equipment and more peace of mind for our customers aside from the added benefit of reducing carbon footprint.”

 

He also explained that “the company has started to reap the full benefits of its green power initiatives embarked upon some years ago with an investment of close to $1m in direct connection of its Lekki Data Centre to the national grid in order to enjoy 100 per cent power availability from the grid.”

 

Since it launched in 2015, MDXi has operated carrierneutral facilities and has harnessed MainOne’s network footprint to not only interconnect all major network and content providers in the West African sub region, but also enable ISPs and virtual  network operators connect to the Data Centers to provide services to hosted customers.

 

The organization has a focus on deliberate action and a commitment to doing what is right even though it comes at a high cost. Obtaining 100 per cent of its power supply from the national grid due to private investment implies the company can reduce its dependence on burning fossil fuels. In addition, even before construction commenced, the organization ensured that the data centre was positioned in a location with ease of access to the national grid.

 

“As a market leader in data center solutions, MDXi ensures that energy efficiency and environmental sustainability is a major aspect of our centers, like the upcoming Lekki 2 and Sagamu Data Centers and the new Appolonia (Accra) Data Centre which received its Tier III design certifications and will be ready for commissioning in a couple of weeks” Adegbiji added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

EFInA: Why agent banking may fail financial inclusion target

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerian banks’ move to achieve increased financial inclusion through agent banking is set to fail, the Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), has said. The financial sector development organisation said its recent survey revealed that the agents were doing more of cash-in and cash-out as opposed to opening new accounts. Analysis of the survey report […]
Business

FG trains 1,200 indigent women in agric vocations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says it has commenced a livelihood training for 1,200 women in Ogoniland as part of recommendations of the UN Environmental Report (UNEP) on the area in Rivers. The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, made this known at inauguration of a cassava processing factory in Korokoro community, Tai Local Government Area of […]
Business

NSE lauds Guinness Nigeria at 70

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has commended the contribution of Guinness Nigeria Plc to the development of the economy. Guinness Nigeria, one of the pioneer companies to be listed on the NSE in the Beer and Beverage Industry, marked its 70th anniversary celebration with a closing gong ceremony at the exchange. To commemorate the anniversary, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica