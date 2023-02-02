Business

Power: Friesland Campina WAPCO connects to national grid

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has ensured reconnection of Friesland Campina WAPCO Nigeria Plc after over two decades of using alternative sources of power for production of diary milk. According to the Acting Head of Corporate Communications Ikeja Electric, Kingsley Okotie, the reconnection of Friesland Campina back to the grid was achieved through relentless effort of the business optimisation team of Ikeja Electric. He said the leading food and beverage company, was successfully reconnected to Sankyo 33kv feeder via 2 x 5MVA power transformers at Ogba Transmission Station, which also supplies power to other maximum demand customers.

During the official commissioning ceremony, Mr. Ben Langat, the Managing Director of Friesland Campina, commended Ikeja Electric for making the project a reality within the possible shortest time. He acknowledged Ikeja Electric as the preferred and most reliable source of power due to the tremendous improvements in IE’s service since takeover from the defunct PHCN which gave them the confidence for reconnection back to the Grid. Langat stated that the reconnection to the grid is saving the company a lot of money compared to when they were on alternative source of power supply.

He advised Ikeja Electric to maintain its excellent service to industrial customers for significant economic growth and positive impact on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He therefore implored other manufacturing companies to get on board. In his remarks, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Ikeja Electric, thanked Friesland Campina for the confidence bestowed on Ikeja Electric as a provider of choice wherever energy is consumed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Cyber-attacks: Bracing for next pandemic

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

As technology advances, cybercriminals are also getting smarter, thus experts believe that 100 per cent prevention of an attack is becoming almost impossible. However, they have put forward measures that individuals and businesses could put in place to mitigate the effects of cyber-attacks, which they warn could be the next pandemic, SAMSON AKINTARO reports With […]
Business Feature

Boarders reopening will crash food prices, halt rising inflation –Experts

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

As the news of the Federal Government’s order reopening the land borders spread, a video emerged online showing residents of Benin Republic in wide jubilation over the development, an indication that their economic lifeline has been restored. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that while the reopening of the borders has a lot of positives, there are also […]
Business

MDAs: Maximum sanctions as remedy for revenue leakage

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

With over N3 trillion said to be unaccounted for by over 60 MDAs at the on-going MTEF hearing at the National Assembly, its high time sanctions were meted to CEOs that underremit revenue into CRF, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Government isn’t on the same page with over 900 ministries, department and agencies ( MDAs) that draw […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica