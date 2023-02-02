Power: Friesland Campina WAPCO connects to national grid

The Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has ensured reconnection of Friesland Campina WAPCO Nigeria Plc after over two decades of using alternative sources of power for production of diary milk. According to the Acting Head of Corporate Communications Ikeja Electric, Kingsley Okotie, the reconnection of Friesland Campina back to the grid was achieved through relentless effort of the business optimisation team of Ikeja Electric. He said the leading food and beverage company, was successfully reconnected to Sankyo 33kv feeder via 2 x 5MVA power transformers at Ogba Transmission Station, which also supplies power to other maximum demand customers.

During the official commissioning ceremony, Mr. Ben Langat, the Managing Director of Friesland Campina, commended Ikeja Electric for making the project a reality within the possible shortest time. He acknowledged Ikeja Electric as the preferred and most reliable source of power due to the tremendous improvements in IE’s service since takeover from the defunct PHCN which gave them the confidence for reconnection back to the Grid. Langat stated that the reconnection to the grid is saving the company a lot of money compared to when they were on alternative source of power supply.

He advised Ikeja Electric to maintain its excellent service to industrial customers for significant economic growth and positive impact on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He therefore implored other manufacturing companies to get on board. In his remarks, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Ikeja Electric, thanked Friesland Campina for the confidence bestowed on Ikeja Electric as a provider of choice wherever energy is consumed.

