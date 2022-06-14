Business

Power Generation: 5,000mw low to support economic growth – Minister

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has said that Nigeria’s current power generation of 5,000 megawatts(mw) cannot support its growth projections.

 

This, he noted, has been responsible for the epileptic power supply in the country. Aliyu disclosed this in Abuja during the inauguration of the new board of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). The minister noted that Nigeria’s economy was growing at a higher speed than Nigeria’s electricity supply, saying that the country needed to find a way to meet up with the demand.

 

Aliyu challenged them to focus on ensuring the stability of the national grid and meet the projections of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Also, the minister explained that the country had been hovering around 5,000 Megawatts of power and decried that the country had been inconsistent in power generation.

 

He said: “As you are all aware, the electricity being delivered is not enough to support the level of our population.The electricity that has been delivered is not at the level to support the economy and our population and we have been hovering around 5,000MW.

 

”Either we go down a bit or we go up a bit. For quite some time, we have been unable to reach the level we want. Our economy has grown to a level where people have resorted to finding and persisting through cutting means and other means.

 

So, we have at the moment a GDP of over $500 billion, which definitely needs the support of electricity to grow and meet up with the demands of a population of over 200 million definitely is too low.”

 

The minister advised the newly inaugurated TCN board members not to stand against sustainable electricity in the country, but ensure management of the national grid and administer the wholesale electricity market to Nigerians. Aliyu added that they should ensure the delivery of adequate and reliable electricity to Nigerians.

 

The newly inaugurated chairman of the board, Bukar Bulama Buni, gave the assurance that he and the other board members would ensure concerted efforts in addressing challenges to electricity in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

‘Sub-Saharan Africa’s COVID induced slump may last 3 years’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The economic slump in sub- Saharan Africa caused by the coronavirus outbreak could last well over three years, Reuters reported Ghana’s finance minister as saying yesterday. Much of the region has been spared the infection and death rates that have hit other parts of the world, data suggests, but its economies have been battered by […]
Business

NGO trains 300 returning migrants on business devt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Web of Heart Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, says it has trained and empowered over 300 returning migrants, youths and internally displaced persons on job creation.   Its Executive Director, Mrs Bose Aggrey, made the declaration on Tuesday in Lagos at the graduation of its “Create and Start Module’’ trainees.   The graduating trainees were awarded […]
Business

FCMB holds financial literacy training for students

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s leading lender, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has redoubled efforts to ensure young Nigerians are free from poverty.   This time, the bank invested in another round of financial literacy training for hundreds of secondary school students in seven states across the country. The training, which formed part of the activities organised in partnership […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica