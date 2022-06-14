Power Generation: 5,000mw low to support economic growth – Minister

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has said that Nigeria’s current power generation of 5,000 megawatts(mw) cannot support its growth projections.

This, he noted, has been responsible for the epileptic power supply in the country. Aliyu disclosed this in Abuja during the inauguration of the new board of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). The minister noted that Nigeria’s economy was growing at a higher speed than Nigeria’s electricity supply, saying that the country needed to find a way to meet up with the demand.

Aliyu challenged them to focus on ensuring the stability of the national grid and meet the projections of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Also, the minister explained that the country had been hovering around 5,000 Megawatts of power and decried that the country had been inconsistent in power generation.

He said: “As you are all aware, the electricity being delivered is not enough to support the level of our population.The electricity that has been delivered is not at the level to support the economy and our population and we have been hovering around 5,000MW.

”Either we go down a bit or we go up a bit. For quite some time, we have been unable to reach the level we want. Our economy has grown to a level where people have resorted to finding and persisting through cutting means and other means.

So, we have at the moment a GDP of over $500 billion, which definitely needs the support of electricity to grow and meet up with the demands of a population of over 200 million definitely is too low.”

The minister advised the newly inaugurated TCN board members not to stand against sustainable electricity in the country, but ensure management of the national grid and administer the wholesale electricity market to Nigerians. Aliyu added that they should ensure the delivery of adequate and reliable electricity to Nigerians.

The newly inaugurated chairman of the board, Bukar Bulama Buni, gave the assurance that he and the other board members would ensure concerted efforts in addressing challenges to electricity in Nigeria.

