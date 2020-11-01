Power generation hits record 5,520.40MW peak

The power sector has recorded yet another national peak generation of 5,520.40MW.

The peak, a statement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) read, was recorded on October 30, 2020 at 9.15pm, surpassing the previous 5.459MW recorded on October 28, 2020 by 60.90MW. “The new national peak is a result of continued collaboration among players and the gradual increase in capacity in the power sector.

“On her part, with the current capacity of 8,100MW, TCN seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of 50.11Hz. through the nation’s grid,” the statement issued by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager (Public Affairs), TCN read.

“As players in the power sector value chain continue to work together to improve the nation’s power supply, TCN implores everyone to help protect power infrastructure nationwide and desist from bush burning or burning of trash beside transmission towers or under power line cables nationwide,” it added.

This came as Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electric began the distribution of 206,000 prepaid meters for the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP). While the EKEDC has flagged off the distribution of 100,000 meters, the Ikeja Electric rolled out 106,000 meters. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Engineer Adeoye Fadeyibi, who stated this during the flag off of NMMP, declared that with the scheme, “we can begin to say we are on a path to better days ahead.” This is because, according to Fadebiyi, in the “next 18- 24 months, over six million meters will be distributed across households in the country.”

He continued: “And for us at Eko, we will be rolling out over 100,000 meters in the next few weeks in the first phase of the programme. “Our choice of Surulere as the first point of call is a show of commitment and appreciation to our teeming customers in the axis for their continuous support and understanding over the years.

“Like the popular saying, to whom much is given, much is expected, the metering programme is just the beginning as our work now starts by being our brother’s keeper. For us to sweat out the benefits of the metering programme, all hands must be on deck to support us in ensuring we stamp out another menace of energy theft through meter tampering and free riders.”

Managing Director of Mojec International, Chantelle Abudu, added that her company, which is the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) for the scheme, would continue to do its best to ensure a partnership that works harder for Nigeria to fill the metering gap in the country.

