Power: Lack of PPAs serious threat to Nigeria’s electricity market – GenCos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…debunk N1.6trn debt claims

 

Power Generation Companies (Gencos) in Nigeria have described recent claims by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc (NBET) that only five Gencos have  active power purchase agreements (PPAs), as a serious threat to the Electricity Supply Industry in the country.

 

Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC),  Dr. Joy Ogaji, stated this at the weekend in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

Ogaji noted that the absence of PPAs as claimed by NBET entails that Gencos are exposed to the vagaries of the downstream electricity market, describing the situation as a scary scenario for any investor as there was form of guarantee of any return on investments.

She, however, debunked reports in some online media that quoted the Gencos operators insisting that the Federal Government most pay the over N1.6 trillion owned her members since 2013, hence total blackout across the country. Ogaji had at a press conference in Abuja on March 13, explained the critical challenges facing the Gencos.

She noted that a situation where the energy dispatched by the power generators was used as an index for power generation capacity is detrimental to their survival.

 

Speaking on the negative implication of the debt situation, she said: “We are currently owed N1.644 trillion. One of the reasons that the power plants are down is due to inefficient management of the grid.”

The Gencos, she said, have exhausted all their borrowing sources, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had reportedly warned the banks to desist from lending money to them She added: “If you give us gas, provide forex to carry out maintenance. I have told you most of the units are down and they need money to fix them.

 

“Give us enough money to pay our gas suppliers because it is pre-payment. But for power, it is take and pay later. There is no way that this misalignment will help us.” Ogaji stated that the association have never threatened to deliberately put the nation into darkness as reported by the online media.

 

