Power: LCCI tackles FG on agreement with Siemens

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that about $1 billion (N165 billion) is lost annually to technical and commercial inefficiencies along the electricity value chain in Nigeria. The LCCI president, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, in a document on the country’s power sector made available to New Telegraph urged the Federal Government to use its agreement with Siemens AG under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to fix critical infrastructure deficit in the country’s power sector.

Mabogunje emphasised that the PPI would address these inefficiencies and unlock liquidity for the economy if properly managed. Sje said the huge amount could be minimized if all hands are on deck to promote effective power supply value addition in the country.

The renowned industrialist disclosed in the document that it was imperative for the Federal Government to address other frontline challenges plaguing the power sector, including gas shortages, limited distribution network, limited transmission lines, outdated equipment, and electricity theft. The LCCI president explained that erratic power supply along the country’s electricity value chain was costing huge revenue leakages to the economy (gross domestic product) and other key sectors of the economy.

She said that the real sector of the economy had been the biggest sector suffering inadequate power supply most in the country’s power sector with production cost rising on a daily basis from lack of electricity supply. According to her, the PPI MoA between the Federal Government and Siemens AG is critical to the development of power infrastructure in the country since the deal is meant to upgrade the country’s electricity network to achieving an operational capacity of 25, 000 MW by 2025 through a series of projects across three stages.

The LCCI boss said: “During the year 2020, the Federal Government entered into an agreement with Siemens AG under the Presidential Power Initiative to fix critical infrastructure deficit in the power sector. “The deal aims to upgrade the country’s electricity network to achieve an operational capacity of 25, 000 MW by 2025 through a series of projects across three stages. “About $1 billion is lost annually to technical and commercial inefficiencies along the electricity value chain, and it is believed that the PPI will address these inefficiencies and unlock liquidity for the economy.

“It is imperative for the Federal Government to address other frontline challenges plaguing the sector including gas shortages, limited distribution network, limited transmission lines, outdated equipment, and electricity theft.” On the performance of Nigeria’s power sector in 2020, Mabogunje said: “The power sector was shaped by different events in the outgoing year. First, the service reflective tariff model was implemented on September 1, 2020.

The model is designed to create a roadmap for incremental power supply to customers and establish a platform to encourage investments for power infrastructure for improved service delivery while also ensuring fairness in tariffs paid by customers.

“However, the service reflective tariff model was suspended by the Federal Government following agitations by the labour union on the grounds that the model-imposed hardship on Nigerians through increase in the price of basic goods and services. “The Federal Government and labour unions agreed to a two-phased approach to solving the problem.

“The immediate solution will see the Federal Government pay N5 billion monthly as subsidy till December 2020, while the short-term approach involved reviewing the basis upon which the service-reflective tariff was increased, auditing the revenue of Discos and evaluating gas pricing. It was also agreed that the Federal Government will distribute six million prepaid meters within the next 18-24 months.” Meanwhile, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in his own submission, said that the manufacturing sector was already plagued with high cost operating environment emanating principally from high cost of energy poor regulation. This poor condition, according to him, is responsible for the oscillatory performance of the sector.

Like this: Like Loading...