News Top Stories

Power minister apologises as Nigeria suffers nationwide power outages

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

17 power plants in disarray

Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, has apologised to consumers as Nigeria, again, was thrown into another nationwide power outages buoyed by sixteen thermal and hydroelectric plants that are now hit by serious problems. While eight of the plants have broken down, one hydro is shut; seven integrated plants suffer gas constraint and one other hydro has water management problems.

The Minister of Power, Mamman, who confirmed this in a statement to New Telegraph yesterday, maintained that he was “not unaware of the current power outages/shortages bedeviling many parts of the country.” The problem, Mamman said in a statement by Aaron Artimas, his media aide “is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. “The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olorunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor.

The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance. “Seven other integrated Power plants, namely Geregu, Sapele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro plant has water management problems.” This unfortunate development, the statement read further, “has drastically affected power generation, thus effectively minimizing the national grid. “In view of this, the Hon Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman, regrets this unfortunate situation and offers his sincere apology to all affected Nigerians on the inconveniences the power shortages are causing.

“He assures that the ministry, through the appropriate agencies, is working assiduously to rectify the technical problems affecting the plants as well as resolving the gas issues to the others. “Engr Sale Mamman further assures that the national grid will be restored to its previous historic distribution peak of about 5,600MW of electricity achieved early this year, so as to relieve Nigerians of the current harsh climatic conditions and restore full economic activities.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ibori £.4.2M Loot: Nigeria cannot be colonized the 2nd time, Deltans deserve the 100 funds

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“This is the height of evil colonialism they championed over sixty one years ago. And I still cannot believe that the British who understands the principle of personal liberty, justice, fairness and equity and who also had cherished the idea of social justice for more than two hundred years, still came to Nigeria in the […]
News

America decides: No handshakes between Biden, Trump at first debate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The shaking of hands between the candidates and the moderator is a longstanding tradition at presidential debates. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, that tradition has been thrown out the window due to COVID-19 considerations, reports Fox News. The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) says that Tuesday night – when President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden face off at […]
Top Stories

Buhari to ex-heads of state: #EndSARS protesters became violent

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari at a meeting with Nigeria’s former heads of state has recounted how, according to him, the #EndSARS protesters became violent, even after the government had accepted their five-point demand. “We accepted all the demands and proceeded immediately to scrap SARS and started the process of addressing the other demands. “Unfortunately, the protesters refused to call […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica