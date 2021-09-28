Business

Power: Minister seeks special protection for equipment

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade Comment(0)

…as Nigeria loses N1.7bn to vandalism

 

Following the frequent vandalism of power equipments, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has called for the deployment of special police unit to check the situation.

 

The minister, who made the request in Maiduguri, Borno State, during a town hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture, also said that the deployment of modern electronic security and surveillance system would detect vandals at remote locations.

 

According to the minister, who was represented at the event by the Chairman of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule AbdulAzeez, the engagement of Police Anti-Electricity Vandalism Response Squad will go a long way in checking the menace.

 

Lamenting the ugly situation, he also revealed that Nigeria had suffered loss of N1.7 billion in revenue from January to September, 2021, due to vandalism by Boko Haram in Maiduguri, Northeast Nigeria.

At the event, which was attended by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, his Deputy, Usman Kadafur, traditional rulers, religious and political leaders and other stakeholders, the minister said the loss recorded was on vandalised electricity lines at an average of 740 megawatts per day.

 

According to him, in one month, TCN lost an average of N139 million on the wheeling charges and energy lost to Maiduguri and environs.

 

He said a total number of eight 330Kv towers had been brought down by insurgents in Damaturu and Maiduguri from January to date in the area.

On the cost of replacement and restoration of the damaged 330KV towers and other accessories, the minister said an average cost of reconstructing each tower was about N110 million, translating to about N880 million.

 

“Five towers were successfully erected and stringing completed on September 17, awaiting energising before the insurgenrs brought down another two sets of tower (1193 and 1194) at Auna village the next day September 18, ” he said.

 

Recall that due to high scale insurgency, Maiduguri and environs had been cut off from public power supply since January due to the destruction of power infrastructure.

 

The minister said other parts of the nation were not spared by the vandals such as Lambatta village near Suleja in Niger State where two towers were vandalised.

 

He said along Benin to Ikeja West, two towers were also vandalised, disrupting power

 

Oilply to Lagos.

“Six towers in Oronta village in Abia s State were brought down by vandals in Umuahia, while ten drums of aluminium conductors were carted away, disrupting erection of a new tower.

 

“Also, the Escravos to Lagos pipeline was blasted by vandals, disrupting gas supply to over six power generating stations in the western part of the country in 2016,” he said.

 

The minister thanked his counterpart from the Ministry of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for bringing the issue of critical infrastructure vandalism to the fore.

 

As a way forward, he recommended executing embedded generation such as the proposed NNPC 50mw gas plant, solar farm and wind farm in Maiduguri.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Embracing reality of digital currencies

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

With the recent pronouncement by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria has joined the league of countries taking measures to protect investors in virtual currencies through regulation. While the regulation is yet to take effect, the statement from SEC shows a shift in government stance on cryptocurrencies. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Until last week, the […]
Business

ABCON: Manufacturers face escalating forex volatility

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, has disclosed that the Nigerian business environment is becoming more hostile and unbearable for local manufacturers, foreign operators and Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises (MSMEs) due to the escalating exchange rates, foreign exchange (forex) scarcity and the COVID-19 in the […]
Business

FRSC warns against use of phones while driving

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Road Safety Commission. (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command notes with dismay the rampant use of phone by motorists while driving on the road. The Sector Commander of FRSC, CC Olusegun Ogungbemide in a statement said the corps had noticed a rising disregard of traffic and safety regulations which forbid use of phone behind wheels. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica