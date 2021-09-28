Power: Minister seeks special protection for equipment

…as Nigeria loses N1.7bn to vandalism

Following the frequent vandalism of power equipments, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has called for the deployment of special police unit to check the situation.

The minister, who made the request in Maiduguri, Borno State, during a town hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture, also said that the deployment of modern electronic security and surveillance system would detect vandals at remote locations.

According to the minister, who was represented at the event by the Chairman of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule AbdulAzeez, the engagement of Police Anti-Electricity Vandalism Response Squad will go a long way in checking the menace.

Lamenting the ugly situation, he also revealed that Nigeria had suffered loss of N1.7 billion in revenue from January to September, 2021, due to vandalism by Boko Haram in Maiduguri, Northeast Nigeria.

At the event, which was attended by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, his Deputy, Usman Kadafur, traditional rulers, religious and political leaders and other stakeholders, the minister said the loss recorded was on vandalised electricity lines at an average of 740 megawatts per day.

According to him, in one month, TCN lost an average of N139 million on the wheeling charges and energy lost to Maiduguri and environs.

He said a total number of eight 330Kv towers had been brought down by insurgents in Damaturu and Maiduguri from January to date in the area.

On the cost of replacement and restoration of the damaged 330KV towers and other accessories, the minister said an average cost of reconstructing each tower was about N110 million, translating to about N880 million.

“Five towers were successfully erected and stringing completed on September 17, awaiting energising before the insurgenrs brought down another two sets of tower (1193 and 1194) at Auna village the next day September 18, ” he said.

Recall that due to high scale insurgency, Maiduguri and environs had been cut off from public power supply since January due to the destruction of power infrastructure.

The minister said other parts of the nation were not spared by the vandals such as Lambatta village near Suleja in Niger State where two towers were vandalised.

He said along Benin to Ikeja West, two towers were also vandalised, disrupting power

Oilply to Lagos.

“Six towers in Oronta village in Abia s State were brought down by vandals in Umuahia, while ten drums of aluminium conductors were carted away, disrupting erection of a new tower.

“Also, the Escravos to Lagos pipeline was blasted by vandals, disrupting gas supply to over six power generating stations in the western part of the country in 2016,” he said.

The minister thanked his counterpart from the Ministry of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for bringing the issue of critical infrastructure vandalism to the fore.

As a way forward, he recommended executing embedded generation such as the proposed NNPC 50mw gas plant, solar farm and wind farm in Maiduguri.

Like this: Like Loading...