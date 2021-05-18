Business

Power: Nigeria loses 70,156MW to gas flare

The volume of gas burnt by oil producers in Nigeria in 31 days of January could generate 70,156 mega watts (MW) of electricity. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with approximately 200 million people, is presently suffering from acute shortage of electricity supply, blamed mostly by electricity generators on gross gas supply insufficiency.

 

Data compiled by this newspaper shows that with an average gas flaring rate of 554.01 million standard cubic feet of gas daily (mmscfd), the producers including the joint ventures (JVs) partners, production sharing contractors and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), jointly burnt 17.17431 billion standard cubic feet (bcf) of Nigeria’s gas in the 31 days.

 

Drawing figures from report on gas utilisation uploaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), a total of 223.55 billion cubic feet (bfc) of natural gas was produced in the month of January 2021, translating to an average daily production of 7,220.22 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

 

The gas utilisation review, which is a part of the Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFOR), further validated earlier report of “an average gas flaring rate of 554.01 million standard cubic feet of gas daily (mmscfd)” in the month under review.

 

 

This translated to 17.174  bcf in 31 days, while daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW. With this, the arithmetic of gas to power generation shows that the 554.01mmscf flared daily in the month could generate 2,263.1MW.

This, in 31 days, amounted to 70,156 MW worth of electricity that the country lost to gas flaring.

 

“The 223.55BCF gas production figure also represents a 4.79 per cent increase over output in December 2020. “Also, the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 2.38 per cent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW,” the gas utilisation report shows.

 

For the period of January 2020 to January 2021, a total of 2,973.01BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,585.78 mmscfd during the period

