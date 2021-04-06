Power: Nigerians spend N67.38bn on generators

● Outage, load shedding worsens

SHATTERED

The load shedding currently rocking the power industry, checks by New Telegraph showed, has led to complaints by DisCos whose record of supply has been shattered

Adeola Yusuf Electricity supply from the national power transmission system also known as national grid has drastically reduced, worsening the power epilepsy and load shedding across the franchise areas of all 11 distribution companies.

This came as the annual spending by the maximum demand and other customers of the DisCos on generators surged past N67.38 billion. The load shedding currently rocking the power industry, checks by New Telegraph showed, has led to complaints by the DisCos, whose record of supply increase, hitherto, noticed has been shattered.

The load shedding at the grid being carried out from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), according to further checks, is in a bid to maintain system balance. One of the DisCos, Ikeja Electric, confirned this in a correspondence to its customers obtained by this newspaper at the weekend. “Dear Customer, the outage you may be experiencing is due to on-going load shedding from TCN, in a bid to maintain system balance.

“This has created a shortfall in the power allocation we receive from the national grid. We hope that once the grid becomes more stable, power supply to affected areas within our network will be restored.

“We regret all inconveniences this may have caused you and will keep you updated on the situation,” the power utility firm said. This has jerked up spending by maximum demand customers and non-maximum demand customers to spend more on generators.

The Nigerian manufacturers, it would be recalled, spent N67.38 billion on power generation in one year. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), which said this in a document, added that its members spent over N67.38 billion on self-generated electricity to keep their businesses running in 2019. The issue of inadequate power supply, the group said, had become a huge challenge for manufacturers.

“Energy cost has continued to take a huge chunk of manufacturers’ production cost, accounting for as much as over 38 per cent of the sector’s production cost in the period under review.

“Besides, inadequate electricity supply and incessant increases in tariff without a commensurate improvement in generation, transmission and distribution also remain key challenges being faced by members in the sector,” the document read.

The group also described the performance of the nation’s economy so far as “fragile and slowly sliding into recession,” attributing the situation to the public health crisis facing the whole world, including Nigeria. MAN called for more proactive initiatives from the Federal Government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the manufacturing sector.

“The downward movement of key economic indicators reinforced the need for more proactive initiatives against reactive initiatives. “For instance, while the aggregated economy recorded a positive growth as indicated by an increase in real national output to 2.39 per cent in 2019, from 0.81 per cent in 2018, manufacturing sector growth plunged significantly to 0.77 per cent in 2019, from 2.09 per cent recorded in 2018.

“The dwindling manufacturing performance was substantiated by capacity utilisation in the sector which slowed to 56.8 per cent in 2019, from 57.8 per cent achieved in 2018. “This shows that the sector is still in need of a comprehensive and integrated support system from the government,” the document added.

Calling on the Federal Government to intervene on the issue of foreign exchange,

MAN noted that sourcing forex for the importation of raw materials, machinery and spares not available locally was becoming increasingly difficult for manufacturers.

It, however, listed the factors responsible for lack of access to forex to include the significant decline in oil price, the servicing of loans, which is in foreign exchange; the payment of subsidy in the electricity sector, which gulped about N500 billion in 2019. The group also rued the huge inventory of unsold manufactured products, which he put at an all-time high of about N402.4 billion.

This, according to MAN, reinforced the reality that the disposable income of the average Nigerian consumer had been grossly eroded.

MAN decried the numerous, oftentimes duplication of demands from the three tiers of government in form of taxes, levies, fees and permits, which manufacturers still contend with, as a major challenge hindering the sector’s growth.

“Manufacturing companies are continually overwhelmed with multiple regulations from different regulatory agencies and excessive drive for revenue by government agencies. And this has continued to be a major disincentive to the nation’s manufacturing sector,” the group said

