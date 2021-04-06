Business

Power: Nigerians spend N67.38bn on generators

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

● Outage, load shedding worsens

SHATTERED

The load shedding currently rocking the power industry, checks by New Telegraph showed, has led to complaints by DisCos whose record of supply has been shattered

 

 

 

Adeola Yusuf Electricity supply from the national power transmission system also known as national grid has drastically reduced, worsening the power epilepsy and load shedding across the franchise areas of all 11 distribution companies.

 

This came as the annual spending by the maximum demand and other customers of the DisCos on generators surged past N67.38 billion. The load shedding currently rocking the power industry, checks by New Telegraph showed, has led to complaints by the DisCos, whose record of supply increase, hitherto, noticed has been shattered.

 

The load shedding at the grid being carried out from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), according to   further checks, is in a bid to maintain system balance. One of the DisCos, Ikeja Electric, confirned this in a correspondence to its customers obtained by this newspaper at the weekend. “Dear Customer, the outage you may be experiencing is due to on-going load shedding from TCN, in a bid to maintain system balance.

 

 

“This has created a shortfall in the power allocation we receive from the national grid. We hope that once the grid becomes more stable, power supply to affected areas within our network will be restored.

 

“We regret all inconveniences this may have caused you and will keep you updated on the situation,” the power utility firm said. This has jerked up spending by maximum demand customers and non-maximum demand customers to spend more on generators.

 

The Nigerian manufacturers, it would be recalled, spent N67.38 billion on power generation in one year. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), which said this in a document, added that its members spent over N67.38 billion on self-generated  electricity to keep their businesses running in 2019. The issue of inadequate power supply, the group said, had become a huge challenge for manufacturers.

 

“Energy cost has continued to take a huge chunk of manufacturers’ production cost, accounting for as much as over 38 per cent of the sector’s production cost in the period under review.

 

“Besides, inadequate electricity supply and incessant increases in tariff without a commensurate improvement in generation, transmission and distribution  also remain key challenges being faced by members in the sector,” the document read.

 

The group also described the performance of the nation’s economy so far as “fragile and slowly sliding into recession,” attributing the situation to the public health crisis facing the whole world, including Nigeria. MAN called for more proactive initiatives from the Federal Government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the manufacturing sector.

 

“The downward movement of key economic indicators reinforced the need for more proactive initiatives against reactive initiatives. “For instance, while the aggregated economy recorded a positive growth as indicated by an increase in real national output to 2.39 per cent in 2019, from 0.81 per cent in 2018, manufacturing sector growth plunged significantly to 0.77 per cent in 2019, from 2.09 per cent recorded in 2018.

 

“The dwindling manufacturing performance was substantiated by capacity utilisation in the sector which slowed to 56.8 per cent in 2019, from 57.8 per cent achieved in 2018. “This shows that the sector is still in need of a comprehensive and integrated support system from the government,” the document added.

 

Calling on the Federal Government to intervene on the issue of foreign exchange,

 

MAN noted that sourcing forex for the importation of raw materials, machinery and spares not available locally was becoming increasingly difficult for manufacturers.

 

It, however, listed the factors responsible for lack of access to forex to include the significant decline in oil price, the servicing of loans, which is in foreign exchange; the payment of subsidy in the electricity sector, which gulped about N500 billion in 2019. The group also rued the huge inventory of unsold manufactured products, which he put at an all-time high of about N402.4 billion.

 

This, according to MAN, reinforced the reality that the disposable income of the average Nigerian consumer had been grossly eroded.

 

MAN decried the numerous, oftentimes duplication of demands from the three tiers of government in form of taxes, levies, fees and permits, which manufacturers still contend with, as a major challenge hindering the sector’s growth.

 

“Manufacturing companies are continually overwhelmed with multiple regulations from different regulatory agencies and excessive drive for revenue by government agencies. And this has continued to be a major disincentive to the nation’s manufacturing sector,” the group said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria imports N176bn palm oil in 2020

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

    Despite measures by the government to curtail imports, Nigeria has imported some crude palm oil valued at N176billion ($360million) as deficit soared to 500,000 tonnes in 2020.   It was learnt that local production had dwindled from 1.2million tonnes to 1.01million tonnes, while demand stands at 1.5million tonnes.   Currently, the price of […]
Business

U.S. finance corps funds Nigerian solar project with $35m

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Lumos, Africa’s solar home system provider, has announced new financing from U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to expand its existing market for reliable, accessible and clean solar power in Nigeria. The new financing will enable Lumos to produce an additional 160,000 solar home systems (SHS) to meet ever-increasing demand from homes and businesses across […]
Business

Seplat raises CSR investments with STEP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPLAT) at the weekend said that it deepened its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments by improving the standard of education in the country, particularly for its host states. In a statement, the oil firm said: “The company has just introduced yet another laudable educational programme targeted at secondary school teachers.” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica