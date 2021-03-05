Politics

Power of incumbency’ll fail Soludo again –Okwuosa

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU Comment(0)

A former commissioner in Anambra State and an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for the forthcoming election in the state, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, in this interview, speaks on the boast by the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to retain the state. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What are your thoughts on the recent declaration by a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof, Chukwuma Soludo for the Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the belief in some quarters that he is the candidate to beat?

Eleven years after he began his serial contest for Anambra State governorship, it is regrettable to note that Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is yet to learn useful lessons in politics. As a governorship hopeful on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), I was appalled when my attention was drawn to Soludo’s claim that his rivals for the 2022 governorship are small boys.

The former CBN governor had in an interaction with journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital, described his rivals in the November 6, governorship contest as small boys that are yet to garner 10 per cent of the global or national network he enjoys. What is your response to that claim?

You will recall that during his unsuccessful run for Anambra governorship in 2010, Soludo claimed that he would transform the state to a mix of Dubai and Taiwan, without reflecting on the feasibility of blending the different economic systems of the two Asian and Middle East towns. It is painful that the former CBN governor fails to respect history in his haste to talk down on others as if he is talking to undergraduate students, who look up to him for guidance for their educational uplift. Although Soludo may be directly referring to the caliber of aspirants on his own faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance, his careless and condescending talk indirectly affects aspirants on other political platforms, of which APC is promi-nent.

Don’t you see Soludo leveraging on the power of incumbency which APGA presently enjoys during the election?

As a politician who has been around Anambra State, I wish to respectfully inform Soludo that the power of incumbency, which he has been coveting ever since he began the chase for the governorship of Anambra State, would fail him yet again. Fresh from his loss of a second term appointment as CBN governor, Soludo depended on the promise of federal backing through the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, and emerged as a disputed consensus candidate out of a total of 47 aspirants through a dubious process amid credible legal challenges. In 2013, the former CBN governor crossed over from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) based on a confidence artifice of a former APGA national chairman, who promised him that the party’s ticket was available to him at a fee. Then in 2017, Soludo decided to act as chief salesman for Governor Willie Obiano’s second term in exchange for a possible support with the power of incumbency in the 2021 governorship election. Going by his political track, it is obvious that in his illusive grandeur, Prof. Soludo, is blinded by arrogance and transactional political style to humbly apply to serve the people of Anambra State. We are therefore inclined to inform the former CBN governor that just as the lure of power of incumbency and easy win failed him in previous attempts, the November 6, 2021 governorship election would not be any different.

What is your advice to Soludo as he goes about with his campaign for his party’s ticket?

He should know the difference between boardroom swagger and partisan politics and cease from talking down on citizens, who hold equal stake in the polity, after all, what Anambra needs is a servant leader and not a boastful egghead, who is in a hurry to bamboozle and intimidate. In 2010, when journalists asked him why he was contesting the governorship, when popular aspirants like Dr. Chris Ngige are in the race, Soludo demonstrated similar impudence by claiming that mad men could also be popular. Soludo should know that as an aspiring leader his words should be mixed with salt to edify and guide the younger ones on the path of decorum and mutual respect, instead of talking garrulously like Idi Amin Dada of Uganda.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Voter apathy mars Plateau South by-election

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The by-election for the Plateau South Senatorial District is witnessing voter apathy especially in some polling units in Shendam Local Government Area. New Telegraph correspondent, who visited Piapun 001 Polling unit in Mikang LGC and Ajikamai 015 Polling unit in Shendam Local Government Area, noticed poor turnout of voters. A voter […]
Politics

Defection: Dogara is nursing presidential ambition in 2023 – PDP BoT

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja and Ali Garba, Bauchi

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has challenged former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to come out clean and tell Nigerians why he left the party for the All Progressives Congress (PDP).   Also Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said […]
Politics

Buhari means well, but aides are frustrating his policies – Ndume

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Senator Ali Ndume is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Army. In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, the role of the Army in civil affairs and the defence budget in the 2021 Appropriation bill. WALE ELEGBEDE reports As the chairman of Senate Committee on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica