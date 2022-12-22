Power of incumbency’ll not play any role in 2023 polls – Nwankwo

Hon Dozie Nwankwo is the member representing Anaocha/Njikoka/ Dunukofia federal constituency in the House of Representatives and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senatorial candidate for Anambra Central District in the forthcoming general election. He speaks with OKEY MADUFORO on his achievements in the past eight years and the chances of his party in the coming polls

What informed your establishment of the ICT Vocational Centre?

The era of white collar jobs is fast going, and our economy is facing serious challenges at the moment. So, it has become necessary for us to encourage vocational education. Every year our institutions produce graduates and those out there in the labour market are yet to secure employment. So, we need to find a remedy for this problem and the centre is part of this point of departure.

The centre was conceived and initiated by me as a result of the challenges my constituents are facing in skill development and accessing web information. In this age that the world has become a global village, every effort must be made to provide ICT facilities for our people. I look up the construction and equipping of this project as my own widow’s mite in skill development acquisition and ICT in my constituency.

For the records, the site, physical and other structures where wholly funded by me, while the present set of 150 computers, the furniture, the bus and standby generator were sourced from my Zonal Intervention Fund. The skills acquisition and development section has units for food production, cosmetology, wood work, photography, fashion design and among others and it has a total capacity of 250 persons. The ICT Vocational Centre is expected in future to become, by extension, an examination centre for national examinations such as JAMB, NECO and others.

Most people feel that even when you have executed projects of this nature, you need to play the politics the Nigerian way?

Not anymore! The brand of politics in the country is changing drastically and people are looking at what is expected and not what is inspected. I have been at the Green Chambers for almost eight years now and my contributions on the floor of the National Assembly are there

for anyone to see. When you talk about bills and motions you can see for yourself that I am not a dormant lawmaker and my people are aware of that. But when you say playing politics the Nigerian way, I look at it as those days, when people snatch ballot boxes and results sheets. Today, everything is changing and very fast too.

But the incumbency factor has a great influence on most elections…

That is where people get it wrong here. The election in Osun State is case in point and what happened there is no longer news to Nigerians. I have been a member of the Federal House of Representatives for eight years and a functional and active member. What else do you call incumbency? When you talk about incumbency you lose sight of the fact that the party in Anambra State is the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA (APGA) with a performing governor in the person of Prof. Charles Soludo. So, the APGA incumbency factor will also play that role if it is anything to go by.

But the incumbent senator, whom you want to replace in 2023, is not and has never been a push-over in Anambra politics?

Just like other senatorial candidates; we are many in the race and you cannot push anyone aside. It is only capacity and being on ground that would decide our fate. During the last primary election most people thought it would be that easy with the former national chairman of our party but at the end of that primary election I emerged the winner.

He could not believe what came out of the election because he saw it as a roller coaster and because people were looking at it the way it has always been, but we all saw what happened. So, I am not afraid of incumbency factor because the people will chose their senator come February next year and I am campaigning far and wide and you can be rest assured that victory is coming.

There is this apprehension about the third force movement in Nigeria; are you not worried about that?

The third force is welcomed and that is the beauty of politics and democracy. I am not worried about that because the person in question is going for the presidency and not the National Assembly. For those who think that it would be from top to bottom, I will tell them that it doesn’t work that way. Even those who left the party and went to the third force movement believe that it would be business as usual but Anambra electorate see this election as one that knows everyone and our people have gone beyond the issue of party to who you are. Most of us in the race are known to our people and our people have been interfacing with us, so the issue of third force movement doesn’t really count as it seems. You cannot talk or boast about third force, when you have not done the needful. You cannot join another party because you feel it is going to be the way you think.

But the mass exodus of members of your party to the third force is yet a problem that may affect the party next year…

Back to what I said before; as they are defecting according to you, many are coming into the party. Those who may have left the party are those who don’t want to play by the rules of the game and they never liked the guidelines of the p r i m a r y election. Come to think of it, the nomination of a candidate of a party is the internal affairs of the party. I am quoting the Supreme Court’s decision in a matter of this nature.

So, if anyone feels that he or she is not comfortable with the party rules and guidelines, the person has no business going for primary elections. But our party respects internal democracy and this is in line with the Electoral Act, so those running away are those who don’t like internal democracy in the party and all that they want it to do things the other way, which is against our rules of engagement.

There are fears that the elections would be affected by insecurity even as some are apprehensive of crisis. What is your take on that?

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been lamenting over attacks on the commission’s facilities but he has assured Nigerians that they are going ahead with the elections and we have confidence in him. Also the Federal Government has also put in place measures towards ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

Those going about causing trouble should also be mindful of the fact that you cannot fight an institution like government because it has every instrument to stop you. All that we urge the Federal Government to do is to provide enough security before, during and after the elections and I am quite sure that the elections would come and go in the most peaceful manner. Nigerians are sick and tired of making the same mistakes at every general election and they are desirous of making it work this time, going by the improvements and achievements recorded so far.

