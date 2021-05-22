Power of investments for African tourism on focus as INVESTOUR returns

The importance of unlocking the potential of investments for growing African tourism was highlighted as leaders from across the sector met virtually for the 2021 edition of INVESTOUR. Held during the FITUR International Tourism Trade Fair, the 12th edition of the Forum for Tourism Investment and Business (INVESTOUR) brought together government representatives alongside experts from international organisations and from the private sector. The event was co-organised by Casa Africa, FITUR and the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), building on the latter’s 2030 Agenda for Africa. Focus was on the importance of promoting sustainable investments to help the sector recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the issues discussed were the role of public-private partnerships, building resilience, and promoting innovation at every step of the broad tourism value chain.
