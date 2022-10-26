News

Power Outage: Anambra community issues 2-week ultimatum to EEDC

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Umuawulu Community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State have issued a two-weekultimatumtoEnugu Electric Distribution Company (EEDC) to restore power supply to the area or have its facilities in Awka shut down. The community had in the past two years been in darkness despite the payment of over N39 million arrears of bills for the restoration of power in the area. Tothisend, thecommunity has threatened to hold a twomillionman protest in Awka to shut down the EEDC facilities and activities in the area.

In a letter to EEDC by the Umuawulu Electricity Consumers Forum (UECF) jointly signed by Coordinator/ Convener Comrade Osita Obi and Secretary, Anazor Kingsley Onyebuchi, copies of which were sent to state Commissioner of Police and the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS) Anambra command, the community demanded for the immediate restoration of electricity supply having concluded the de-bulking process.

In the letter, the community claimed to have settled all indebtedness to the EEDC and met all necessary conditions for the de-bulking of six transformers in the area. “Enumeration and verifications have also been concluded for all the six transformers. Electricity consumers in the communities have paid for the meters, some installed while some are yet to be installed,” the letter indicated. It added that the de-bulking process was completed in February 2022 when the last verification exercise was done. The letter further stated that the community having completed all the process of de-bulking, indigenes demand for immediate restoration of electricity supply to allthetransformersthathave concluded de- bulking.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Diplomat picks holes in Buhari’s condemnation of coups

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

A former Charge d’Affaires for the Embassy of Nigeria in The Hague, Netherlands and one time Consul-General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Georgia, Ambassador Joe Keshi, has picked holes in Nigeria’s advocacy for the international community to denounce military coups in West Africa and other parts of the world. President Muhammadu Buhari had in an address […]
News

Lagos appoints substantive VC for LASUSTECH

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, former Lagos State Polytechnic (LAAPOTECH), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of a substantive vicechancellor for the institution. He is Prof. Olumuy-iwa, Omotola Odusanya, who was named the pioneer vice chancellor yesterday. The announcement was contained in […]
News

Reject those who’ve kept you in darkness, Obi tells Osun voters

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election Peter Obi yesterday in Osogbo told residents to reject those who have kept them in darkness since 1999. He urged them to vote for the candidate of the LP for Saturday’s Osun State governorship election Lasun Yessuf. Obi spoke during the party’s mega rally. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica