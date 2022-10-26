Power Outage: Anambra community issues 2-week ultimatum to EEDC

Umuawulu Community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State have issued a two-weekultimatumtoEnugu Electric Distribution Company (EEDC) to restore power supply to the area or have its facilities in Awka shut down. The community had in the past two years been in darkness despite the payment of over N39 million arrears of bills for the restoration of power in the area. Tothisend, thecommunity has threatened to hold a twomillionman protest in Awka to shut down the EEDC facilities and activities in the area.

In a letter to EEDC by the Umuawulu Electricity Consumers Forum (UECF) jointly signed by Coordinator/ Convener Comrade Osita Obi and Secretary, Anazor Kingsley Onyebuchi, copies of which were sent to state Commissioner of Police and the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS) Anambra command, the community demanded for the immediate restoration of electricity supply having concluded the de-bulking process.

In the letter, the community claimed to have settled all indebtedness to the EEDC and met all necessary conditions for the de-bulking of six transformers in the area. “Enumeration and verifications have also been concluded for all the six transformers. Electricity consumers in the communities have paid for the meters, some installed while some are yet to be installed,” the letter indicated. It added that the de-bulking process was completed in February 2022 when the last verification exercise was done. The letter further stated that the community having completed all the process of de-bulking, indigenes demand for immediate restoration of electricity supply to allthetransformersthathave concluded de- bulking.

