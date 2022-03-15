Business

Power outage as Egbin loses 600mw of electricity to grid collapse

Akinola Ajibade

Nigeria on Monday, lost 600 megawatts (mw) of electricity to grid collapse, as officials of Egbin Power Plc struggled to restore it in order to avoid one of the major electricity crises in recent times.

By this, the country’s energy problems have deepened further, as it currently maintains less than 3,000mw of power out of 4,500mw, which it has traditionally consigned it to.

This happened, as the sector generated barely 1,145 mw of electricity last Wednesday, a development, which has  caused apprension in the country, as well as forcing many Nigerians to lose hope about the revival of the sector.

Meanwhile, the management of Egbin Power Plc is planning to overhaul the plant, which has the capacity to generate 1,320 mw of electricity.

The plant boasts of six turbines with 220 megawatts each, making 1320. The plant is believed to have produce 20 per cent of the total energy consumption in Nigeria.

Speaking on the activities of the company, the Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power Plc, Mr Kola Adesina, said that the company had mapped out strategies on how  to strengthen its operation and further prepare it for new opportunities in the sector in the country and beyond.

He said part of the strategies included a mandatory training and certification of graduate engineers by the company.

On the 2022 inductees, Adesina said that 30 graduates were billed to embark on intensive training in the sector, stressing that they were going to be trained in virtually all aspects of generating electricity.

He listed the aspects to include generation through thermal and hydro, distribution and transmission of electricity.

In recent times the nation has recorded several cases of grid collapse, a development, which has partially or wholly plunged the country into darkness

 

