Power outage as Egbin loses 600mw of electricity to grid collapse

Nigeria, yesterday, lost 600 megawatts (mw) of electricity to grid collapse, as officials of Egbin Power Plc struggled to restore it in order to avoid one of the major electricity crises in recent times.

By this, the country’s energy problems have deepened further, as it currently maintains less than 3,000mw of power out of 4,500mw, which it has traditionally consigned it to.

This happens, as the sector generated barely 1,145 Mw of electricity last Wednesday, a development, which has caused apprension in the country, as well as forcing many Nigerians to lose hope about the revival of the sector.

Meanwhile, the management of Egbin Power Plc is planning to overhaul the plant, which has the capacity to generate 1,320 mw of electricity without any hitches.

The plant boasts of six turbines with 220 megawatts each, making 1320. The plant is believed to have produce 20 per cent of the total energy consumption in Nigeria.

Speaking on the activities of the company, the

Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power Plc, Mr Kola Adesina, said that the company had mapped out strategies on how to strengthen its operation and further prepare it for new opportunities in the sector in the country and beyond.

He said part of the strategies included a mandatory training and certification of graduate engineers by the company..

On 2022 inductees, Adesina said that 30 graduates were billed to embark on intensive training in the sector, stressing that they were going to be trained in virtually all aspects of production of electricity.

He listed the aspects to include generation through thermal and hydro, distribution and transmission of electricity.

The training, he said, were both theoretical and practical, as the trainees would be made to spend weeks at Kainji Dam and other sensitive and highly demanding operations in the industry.

He said that the company was purposeful and not ready to work contrary to its set objectives and plans.

This, Adesina said, underlies the reasons behind the training of new set of workers, which would take over from the older ones in the firm.

Adesina said: “You know if you do not distraught yourself, you would be distrsughted.We are do not to be distraughed in our plans to sustain our role as foremost energy provider in the country

“Whether we like it or not, we need new set of skills and knowledge to manage the company. It an old power plant.The people that started it are now older. We need a set of talents that would it beyond us Invariably, there is need to inject new skills, knowledge, experiences and energies.”

Continuing further, Adesina said that the company was not indifferent to the global energy transition programmes, which many companies in develop and undeveloped nations are key-in to.

“As part of our energy transition programmes of Egbin Power Plc, we are prepared to go into renewables. Production of off-grid electricity is germane. We need to use the God given talent, which is sun to produce solar. In the area of renewables, our target is 1,000 mw of electricity,” he added.

Recall that Nigeria has recorded several cases of grid collapse, a development, which has partially or wholly throwned the country into darkness.

