Business

Power outage as Egbin loses 600mw of electricity to grid collapse

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade Comment(0)

Nigeria, yesterday, lost 600 megawatts (mw) of electricity to grid collapse, as officials of Egbin Power Plc struggled to restore it in order to avoid one of the major electricity crises in recent times.

By this, the country’s energy problems have deepened further, as it  currently maintains less than 3,000mw of power out of 4,500mw, which it has traditionally consigned it to.

This happens, as the sector generated barely 1,145 Mw of electricity last Wednesday, a development, which has  caused apprension in the country, as well as forcing many Nigerians to lose hope about the revival of the sector.

Meanwhile, the management of Egbin Power Plc is planning to overhaul the plant, which has the capacity to generate 1,320 mw of electricity without any hitches.

The plant boasts of six turbines with 220 megawatts each, making 1320. The plant is believed to have produce 20 per cent of the total energy consumption in Nigeria.

Speaking on the activities of the company, the

Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power Plc, Mr Kola Adesina, said that the company had mapped out strategies on how  to strengthen its operation and further prepare it for new opportunities in the sector in the country and beyond.

He said part of the strategies included a mandatory training and certification of graduate engineers by the company..

On 2022 inductees, Adesina said that 30 graduates were billed to embark on intensive training in the sector, stressing that they were going to be trained in virtually all aspects of production of electricity.

He listed the aspects to include generation through thermal and hydro, distribution and transmission of electricity.

The training, he said, were both theoretical and practical, as the trainees would be made to spend weeks at Kainji Dam and other sensitive and highly demanding operations in the industry.

He said that the company was purposeful and not ready to work contrary to its set objectives and plans.

This, Adesina said, underlies the reasons behind the training of new set of workers, which would take over from the older ones in the firm.

Adesina said: “You know if you do not distraught yourself, you would be distrsughted.We are do not to be distraughed in our plans to sustain our role as foremost energy provider in the country 

“Whether we like it or not, we need new set of skills and knowledge to manage the company. It an old power plant.The people that started it are now older. We need a set of talents that would it beyond us Invariably, there is need to inject new skills,  knowledge, experiences and energies.”

Continuing further, Adesina said that the company was not indifferent to the global  energy transition programmes, which many companies in develop and undeveloped nations are key-in to.

“As part of our energy transition programmes of Egbin Power Plc, we are prepared to go into renewables. Production of  off-grid electricity is germane. We need to use the God given talent, which is sun to produce solar. In the area of renewables, our target is 1,000 mw of electricity,” he added.

Recall that Nigeria has recorded several cases of grid collapse, a development, which has partially or wholly throwned the country into darkness. 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS: Loss adjusters gather evidence for claims payment

Posted on Author Stories, Sunday Ojeme

Following the loss of lives and property during the recent #EndSARS protests across the country, the Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Ganiyu Musa, has said that underwriters were already bracing to pay claims to policyholders, whose cover extend to riots, protests and civil commotion.   To this end, he disclosed that members of Insurance Loss […]
Business

ICT: Counting pains, gains of COVID-19

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

As the global economy crumbles under the weight of ravaging Coronavirus, stakeholders in Nigeria’s ICT industry are seeing an opportunity for development and self-reliance amidst the challenges. SAMSON AKINTARO reports The rising cases of coronavirus pandemic continue to hurt economies globally. In Nigeria, economic experts have already forecast an inevitable recession as the price of […]
Business

Fitch affirms lender’s rating at B

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Coronation Merchant Bank emerged the first and only internationally rated merchant bank in Nigeria as shown by the recently released Rating Report by Fitch, a global rating agency. In a statement, the lender said that Fitch assigned it a Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-’ with a Negative Outlook, a Viability Rating (VR) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica