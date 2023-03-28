News

Power Outage: Ogah Donates Transformer To Villages In Ebonyi

A member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State in the house of representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has donated an electricity transformer to the Akunakuna community in Ikwo local government area of the state to tackle the age-long lack of electricity in the community.

The community which comprises three villages has been without a power supply since its inception.

It has produced medical doctors, Engineers, and politicians, some of who have tasted political power and served in several capacities.

The villages have been yearning for electricity and embarked on prayers and fasting throughout the four market days, including Nkwo, Eke, Orie, and Afor, awaiting an avenging angel from Heaven to hear their prayers.

Some of the people went naked, others went to the deserts and mountains to pray to God.

However, Ogah has donated a 500KVA transformer to the villages in appreciation for the votes they gave him during the just concluded general election which he said contributed to his victory at the poll.

Receiving the transformer, the elders and youths celebrated and thanked Hon. Ogah for his effective representation and leadership prowess, especially for extending dividends of democracy to the community by attracting their children’s federal jobs, empowerment, and provision of a transformer.

Ogah had donated transformers to some other communities in the constituency including Ezzama, Amaeka, Imogo Igbudu, and Ishieke Igbudu before the general elections.

