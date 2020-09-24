Power outage: Stakeholders threaten to shut down three hydro-electric dams in Niger

Organised Labour and various stakeholders in Niger State have vowed to shut down the three hydro-electric dams in the state in 21 days, if the Abuja Electric Distribution Company, (AEDC), fails to provide 24 hours electricity and to make pre-paid meters available to consumers.

Speaking to journalists shortly after meeting with the stakeholders in Minna, the Chairman, Niger State House Committee on Labour and Productivity, Hon. Malik Madaki, representing Bosso Constituency, said the Committee had met with the relevant stakeholders on the power situation in the state and has decision taken on the issue of power supply.

Accordingly, he said: “It was agreed that ADEC must before the expiration of the three-week ultimatum to supply light and pre-paid meters to the people or be ready to face a mass protest by consumers.

“Against this backdrop, AEDC will be communicated officially on the decision taken on the issue. We are tired of a situation where states in the nation enjoy adequate power supply, while the host state, Niger is suffering.

“The AEDC must restore power for 24 hours and give us pre-paid meters or we will be left with no choice than to be forced to protest and shutdown the three dams. So, that Nigerians will feel what we are feeling in the state.”

Malik further reasoned: “We are not even supposed to pay for electricity because; we host the dams and provide security for the company to do business peacefully. Deny us power, we have means of getting it better.”

Also, the state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Yunusa Tanimu said consumers of electricity in the state have been patient and would henceforth; no longer accept the treatment being given to them by AEDC.

