Power plants’ sale: 24 firms jostle for Olorunsogo, Geregu, others

BPE, NDPHC give full account of how winners will emerge as race hots up for 506MW Geregu; 507MW Benin (Ihovbor); 634MW Calabar; 513MW Omotosho and 754MW Olorunsogo power plants

Twenty-four investors have joined the race for the acquisition of five power plants worth billions of dollars, which Nigeria has put up for sale. New Telegraph learnt at the weekend that over 24 bids (expression of interest) were made known for plants with 2914MW cumulative generation capacity that have been put up for sale barely two weeks after the bids were announced.

The Board of Directors, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the National Council on Privatisation (BPE) had earlier approved the sale of the five generating companies in the country through a competitive bidding process.

“At least, 24 Expressions of Interest (EoI) have been made known barely two weeks after the bids were announced. We only wish that this turn to the real bid.

By and large, the pace at which EoI came in means that we are likely to have the race hot up,” a source at the Presidency, where BPE is domiciled, said in a chat with New Telegraph.

The source promised to give further details as the event unfolds and the “strengths and weaknesses of the bidders become clearer.”

This is coming even as the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has given conditions on how winners will emerge for the bids, calling on prospective investors to express interest in purchasing 100 per cent shareholding.

The five power generating companies constructed under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) listed for sale are, according to BPE list made available to this newspaper, located in Kogi, Edo, Cross River, Ondo and Ogun states.

The five power generating plants include Geregu Generation Company Ltd with gross installed capacity at ISO condition of 506 Megawatts (MW) and Benin (Ihovbor) Generation Company Ltd with 507 MW.

Others are Calabar Generation Limited with 634MW, Omotosho Generation Limited with 513MW and Olorunsogo Generation Company Limited with 754MW.

A document on sale of the GenCos indicated that it was in continuation of the on-going reforms of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and consistent with the Nigerian Electric Power Policy and Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005. However, prospective investors are expected to submit separate Expressions of Interest (EoI) for each generation company.

The Director-General, BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, stated: “Each bidder must be an experienced power generation company that owns and/or operates utility size power plants. ‘’In case of a consortium, at least one of the consortium members must be an experienced power generation company (the “Technical Partner).”

The technical partner will be responsible for providing operation, maintenance and management services under a long term agreement. BPE had, during its 2021 budget defence at the National Assembly, disclosed plans by the Federal Government to sell some generation companies.

Meanwhile, power shortage remains a prominent infrastructure gap in Nigeria. The availability of power is a catalyst to boosting levels of in-

dustrial activity for economic development. FGN estimates national energy demand at 22,000 megawatts (MW). For businesses located in Nigeria, self-generation places pressure on operating expenses. Household wallets are also significantly affected by the same expense.

Getting access to electricity ranks as one of the major constraints for the private sector according to the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business report. Therefore, improving power sector performance, particularly in manufacturing and services, will be central to unlocking economic growth post-COVID-19.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had disclosed that the power sector recorded national peak generation of 5,801MW on 01 March. It transmitted this generation through the grid at a frequency of 50.09Hz.

Metering remains a challenge. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) hinted that as at Q1’20, only four million customers have been metered (out of 10 million registered customers).

As at end-January ‘21, NERC disclosed that a total of 611,231 new meters had been deployed across the country.

Based on the latest NERC quarterly report, only N62.41 billion was settled by distribution companies (DisCos) of the N222.5 billion invoice issued by Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) in Q2’20. None of the 11 DisCos met their expected remittances to NBET in Q2’20.

The liquidity constraints are largely due to the non-implementation of cost-reflective tariffs, high technical and commercial losses exacerbated by energy theft and consumers’ apathy to payments under the prevailing practice of estimated billing.

Furthermore, we understand that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) lost NGN26.6 billion due to constraints such as limited gas supply and poor infrastructure, including challenges with the national grid system between February 5 and March 5, ‘21.

A recent move by the FGN to tackle the issue of power in the medium term is the approval of the establishment of Infraco, a public-private partnership infrastructure company with an initial seed capital of N1 trillion. It is designed to help fund projects from roads to railways and power plants.

There are vast opportunities for off-grid alternatives. According to the Federal Government, Nigeria requires $4 billion annually to access clean and renewable energy.

Its ambition to achieve a better mix with clean energy included is demonstrated by the removal of the fuel subsidy, which makes the offgrid sector more competitive.

